manchester-city-vs-burnley-live-score-fa-cup-latest

Manchester City vs Burnley live: Score and latest updates from the FA Cup

04:50 PM

Travelling fans

7,802 Clarets are joining us at the Etihad Stadium today! 👏



Today you'll be our 12th man and we can't wait to hear you 🔊 pic.twitter.com/Jk3L7fziVQ — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) March 18, 2023

Nearly 8,000 Burnley fans will be in attendance at the Etihad cheering the Clarets on in what they hope will be a huge FA Cup shock this evening

04:48 PM

Burnley team news

Here's your Clarets team to take on Manchester City in the Emirates FA Cup quarter-final! 🏆 #MCIBUR pic.twitter.com/OlfIL923zT — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) March 18, 2023

04:47 PM

Manchester City team news

Your City team to face Burnley! 🙌



XI | Ortega Moreno, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Lewis, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland



SUBS | Ederson, Phillips, Stones, Ake, Gundogan, Grealish, Gomez, Akanji, Palmer#ManCity | @HaysWorldwide pic.twitter.com/EHDgYSE85n — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 18, 2023

04:45 PM

Match preview

A Manchester City legend returns to the Etihad this evening. Burnley manager Vincent Kompany spent 11 years as a player at Manchester City, including eight as captain. This afternoon’s FA Cup quarter-final marks his first competitive trip to the Etihad since his departure four years ago. He won four Premier League titles during his time at the Etihad. His final game as Manchester City captain was the club’s 2019 FA Cup Final win over Watford, which secured a domestic treble that year.

Story continues

The former City skipper's focus will remain entirely on getting the best out of his Burnley side, despite the potential for an emotional reunion with the home supporters.

"It's the first time going back so it's obviously going to be different, but in terms of my mindset it's not different.

"It's just to do my job, be prepared. The core message for us is be prepared. I don't have a feeling I need to do anything other than give the one per cent extra to the team.

"I am extremely grateful for every moment I've been able to experience at Manchester City but I have to approach this game in the same way I approached every game at Manchester City, which is to do my job and live for that."

After leaving Manchester City to join Anderlecht as player-manager in 2019, he now returns with his Burnley side who are flying high in the Championship. The Clarets are 13 points clear at the top of the Championship and need just three wins from their final nine matches to seal a return to the Premier League. They have scored 74 goals in 37 league games this season, conceding just 29. They have only lost twice in the Championship, and not since 5th November.

The omens are not on Burnley’s side. They have lost each of their last 10 games against Manchester City by an aggregate score of 34-1.