Manchester City vs Burnley LIVE: FA Cup latest score and goal updates Vincent Kompany faces old club

Manchester City welcome back former captain Vincent Kompany who takes charge of Burnley for this evening’s FA Cup quarter-final. Kompany’s men should provide a good test for City as the Clarets have been revived under the Belgian in the Championship this season. They are 13 points clear at the top of the table and have both the best attack and the best defence in the second tier.

Pep Guardiola’s men come in the match in exceptional form. They are unbeaten in nine matches across all competitions and stormed into the Champions League quarter-finals with a 7-0 rout over RB Leipzig in their last outing. Erling Haaland scored five in that match but he is unlikely to start today as City’s squad depth means the likes of Phil Foden, John Stones and Julian Alvarez should feature in the starting line-up.

The last meeting between these teams saw City run out 2-0 winners in April of last year. They enter the tie as firm favourites but will be careful not to underestimate Burnley, with Kompany returning to his old home to try and defeat the team he captained to four Premier League titles and two FA Cup wins.

Follow all the action from the FA Cup quarter-finals as Man City host Burnley:

Man City XI: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Lewis, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland

Burnley XI: Peacock-Farrell, Roberts, Al-Dakhil, Beyer, Maatsen, Cullen, Gudmundsson, Tella, Zaroury, Vitinho, Foster

18:19 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Riyad Mahrez brings down a long pass from Stefan Ortega and sets up a move down City’s left.

Phil Foden’s cross is met by Erling Haaland but he can only head the ball back across the six-yard box and not at goal.

18:15 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Burnley’s corner comes to nothing and Man City carry the ball to the other side of the pitch. Alvarez takes a shot from the front edge and a deflection takes the ball behind.

Riyad Mahrez delivers the set piece but it flies over Erling Haaland once more and the Clarets work it clear.

18:10 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Wonderful! Jordan Beyer threads a fantastic pass into the left side of the box for Nathan Tella who gets in on goal. He’s about to shoot but Ruben Dias slides in from his right and pokes the ball out of play for a corner.

Incredible defending from Dias.

18:09 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Man City are moving the ball too slowly and are being troubled by Burnley’s insistence high up the pitch.

A back-tracking Julian Alvarez gives the ball away and Lyle Foster is played into the edge of the box. He checks to the left and lines up a shot but gets crowded out by the City centre-backs before he can shoot.

18:05 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Here’s a bit of attacking momentum for Burnley. Anass Zaroury gets in behind Kyle Walker and take possession of a long ball into the penalty area.

He’s forced out wide but wins a throw in for the visitors. Burnley then switch it over to the right side of the pitch where Nathan Tella brings it under control then fizzes a shot from distance wide of the far post.

18:01 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Julian Alvarez tries to weave his way into the penalty area but loses the ball on the edge of the box. It comes over to Phil Foden who flicks a cross over the head of Erling Haaland.

It drops to Josh Cullen who wastes no time in nodding the ball clear. City are starting to up the tempo.

18:00 , Michael Jones

12 mins: Vincent Kompany will be pleased with this start. Burnley haven’t allowed City to play their own game. Their press has been effective without being too intense and they’ve been solid in defence.

There’s a question of how long they can keep it up though, will the Clarets tire in the second half and give City an opening? Hopefully not as it’s been a disciplined performance from them so far.

17:57 , Michael Jones

9 mins: Burnley aren’t just sitting back and letting City play. They’re determined to push up the pitch and press the defence, City are brilliant in possession though and they’re passing it around quite comfortably.

Connor Roberts lunges into a strong challenge of Phil Foden and gives away a free kick.

17:54 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Vitinho breathes a sigh of relief after slipping on the turf deep inside his own half before he clears the ball. Phil Foden tries to nick it away from him but only manages to poke it out for a goal kick.

17:51 , Michael Jones

3 mins: That’s lovely play from Man City.

Riyad Mahrez is given the ball on the right wing and sends it inside to Kevin De Bruyne. De Bruyne’s first touch plays the ball back down the wing where Kyle Walker makes an overlapping run.

Walkers collects the ball and pulls it into the middle of the box towards Erling Haaland but Jordan Beyer beats him to the loose ball and hooks it clear.

17:48 , Michael Jones

Burnley get the match started and work the ball over to the inside let channel. Rodri is there to nod the ball back into midfield where a scramble sees the visitors come away with possession.

17:43 , Michael Jones

Here come the players.

Manchester City are the big favourites to go through to the semi-finals. Burnley will do there best to upset them. For Vincent Kompany he could use this game as a test to see how his team fares against a top Premier League club.

The Clarets should be promotion back to the top flight next year so they’ll need to be prepared for big games like this.

Kompany ready to face City

17:40 , Michael Jones

“I am extremely grateful for every moment I’ve been able to experience at Manchester City,” said Burnley manager Vincent Kompany.

“But I have to approach this game in the same way I approached every game at Manchester City, which is to do my job and live for that.”

Mahrez vs Burnley

17:37 , Michael Jones

Man City’s Riyad Mahrez has been involved in eight goals in his past seven FA Cup matches, scoring six and assisting two.

The Algerian has also been involved in eight goals in his last eight games against Burnley in all competitions (seven goals, one assist).

17:33 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have reached the semi-final of the FA Cup in five of their six seasons under Pep Guardiola, failing only in 2017/18.

They could become the third team to reach the last four of the competition in five consecutive seasons since the creation of the Football League, after Manchester United (1961/62 to 1965/66) and Arsenal (2000/01 to 2004/05).

17:29 , Michael Jones

Having lost their first FA Cup meeting with Burnley in January 1931, Manchester City have won each of their past four against the Clarets in the competition, most recently a 5-0 win in the fourth round in 2018/19.

FA Cup specialist?

17:25 , Michael Jones

Since his FA Cup debut in January 2019, no player has scored more (10) or been involved in more (15) goals in the competition than Manchester City’s Phil Foden.

17:20 , Michael Jones

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker will not face criminal charges after being questioned by police over an alleged incident in a Wilmslow bar.

Cheshire Constabulary last week began looking into the matter and Walker volunteered himself for questioning on Thursday, the same day he was included in the England squad by Gareth Southgate.

The issue was resolved with an out of court disposal and is now considered closed. An out of court disposal is described on the website of Cheshire’s police and crime commissioner John Dwyer as a mechanism “to deal with low-level crime and anti-social behaviour”.

Back at the Etihad

17:15 , Michael Jones

Vincent Kompany returns to his old stomping ground but this time with the intention of kicking Man City out of the FA Cup.

Man City vs Burnley team changes

17:10 , Michael Jones

There are seven changes from the Manchester City starting XI that defeated RB Leipzig during the week.

Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, defenders Rico Lewis, Aymeric Laporte and Kyle Walker, midfielder Riyad Mahrez and forwards Julian Alvarez and Phil Foden all come into the team. Erling Haaland keeps his place up top.

Burnley make three changes from the side that won 3-1 at Hull in midweek as Bailey Peacock-Farrell replaces Arijanet Muric in goal, with Ameen Al-Dakhil and Lyle Foster in for Hjalmar Ekdal and Ashley Barnes respectively.

17:05 , Michael Jones

The Burnley players inspect the pitch at the Etihad ahead of kick off at 5.45pm.

17:00 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola believes Vincent Kompany would make an ideal Manchester City manager regardless of his past associations with the club.

The City boss said recently he felt it was “written in the stars” that his former captain would one day fill his role at the Etihad Stadium.

Kompany, who skippered City to four Premier League titles in his glittering playing career, makes an emotional return to the club as manager of Burnley for an FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

The Belgian is enjoying a fine first season in charge at Turf Moor with the Clarets 13 points clear at the top of the Championship and on course for promotion to the Premier League.

Guardiola on Burnley

16:55 , Michael Jones

"From what I have seen, I’m not surprised at all with their position or what they have done in the Championship," Guardiola said about his team’s opponents today.

"They will be a really tough opponent because they do incredible things on the pitch. They’re so close to being a Premier League team. The way they play is exceptional."

Man City vs Burnley line-ups

16:48 , Michael Jones

Man City XI: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Lewis, Rodrigo, De Bruyne (C), Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland

Burnley XI: Peacock-Farrell, Roberts, Al-Dakhil, Beyer, Maatsen, Cullen, Gudmundsson, Tella, Zaroury, Vitinho, Foster

One game away from Wembley

16:40 , Michael Jones

Can Burnley shock City and set up a semi-final at Wembley?

Kompany wants Guardiola to remain at City

16:35 , Michael Jones

Vincent Kompany has been speaking about his old manager Pep Guardiola ahead of the clash between Man City and Burnley in the FA Cup this afternoon.

Kompany said that he wants Guardiola to remain at Man City as long as possible.

“In the end Pep has proven that for his record and the dominance in his achievements he is one of the best managers there has ever been,” Kompany explained.

“I am no different to any player that has ever played for him. You draw on what has made him so good and take them into your further career as a coach, but you draw on things from others as well.

“Pep has an incredible understanding of space and the detail of arriving into those spaces and being efficient with it.

“But other managers like Roberto Mancini, were incredible with the defence and desire for clean sheets and Manuel Pellegrini was more free-flowing and attacking so I would have taken from those people as well.

“I think he (Pep) should stay for another 10 years at Manchester City first and foremost. City is competing to win the Champions League, while we are competing to win the Championship so I don’t think those kind of conversations (being a potential future City boss) make sense.

“They need to have the best manager of the world.”

16:30 , Michael Jones

Match of the Day viewers hoping to see Gary Lineker back at the helm of the Saturday night highlights programme will be kept waiting a little longer, following the BBC row over his criticism of government policy on asylum-seekers.

BBC sports programming fell into crisis last weekend after the presenter of 24 years was asked to step back from Match of the Day, prompting his fellow presenters, pundits and commentators to withdraw their own labour in solidarity.

But despite Lineker’s reinstatement on Monday, the star presenter will not be hosting the highlights show on Saturday night.

However, viewers will be relieved to learn that Lineker’s absence is unrelated to the recent dispute with BBC bosses – and he will still be appearing on BBC One on Saturday afternoon.

Kompany’s impact on Burnley

16:25 , Michael Jones

Vincent Kompany replaced Sean Dyche as Burnley manager and has completely changed the make-up of the team. They are now a dynamic, fluid and aggressive team in stark contrast to Dyche’s competent defensive-minded side.

Kompany’s Burnley have scored 74 goals in 37 league games this season, conceding just 29. They have only lost twice in the Championship and not since 5th November.

Could Kompany lead them to a win today? His final game as Manchester City captain was the club’s 2019 FA Cup final win over Watford so he has history of enjoying this competition.

Guardiola on Kompany

16:20 , Michael Jones

"He was an incredible figure here. He is one of the biggest legends I have had," Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said of Vincent Kompany.

"But I am a little bit concerned because when you start to play a game against a player you had on the touchline, you realise how old you are becoming!"

Route to the quarter-finals

16:15 , Michael Jones

Take a look at how Manchester City reached the FA Cup quarter-finals this season:

A reminder of our FA Cup journey so far and what's to come! 👊 pic.twitter.com/iLHPtQ5JN0 — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 18, 2023

16:10 , Michael Jones

Perhaps it was an effort at mind games, maybe an attempt to anoint his successor or possibly just praising a manager who has transformed a seemingly moribund club with a brand of football that invites comparisons with his own. Whichever, Pep Guardiola had repeated his view that it is Vincent Kompany’s destiny to become Manchester City manager. “He has got to stop saying it,” smiled City’s greatest captain. “I am a Championship manager.” Not for much longer, admittedly, with Burnley three wins from promotion.

They have been reinvented and rejuvenated under Kompany. An FA Cup tie at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday is his first competitive visit to his old club since his 2019 departure to manage Anderlecht, but he is eager to ensure it isn’t seen as the start of a more permanent return. “I think Pep should stay for another 10 years at Manchester City, first and foremost,” he said. “City are competing to win the Champions League and we are competing to win the Championship so I don’t think those kind of conversations make sense.”

Kompany was quick to stress the different worlds they occupy. There is a managerial family tree of Guardiola proteges, with Mikel Arteta on course to win the Premier League and Xavi La Liga this season and Kompany said: “Pep has always remained very communicative with ex-players that have gone into the other side.”

Kompany on Manchester City

16:05 , Michael Jones

Vincent Kompany returns to Manchester City this afternoon as Burnley boss and has been speaking on how the club has changed since he left in 2019.

“I think its undeniable that City as a football brand now is an incredible example of how you do it well,” Kompany asserted. “I think the biggest challenge has been over time to establish that kind of identity, that new identity.

“The club is a monster now, it’s a machine, it is huge. So being there at the beginning and seeing how it evolved into that, it was a really good journey.

“(Playing City at the Etihad) it is the toughest challenge anyone can have.

“In my opinion it’s the top five hardest challenge anyone can have – away from home at the Etihad, Anfield, Nou Camp, Bernabeu. These are dominant places where they are used to winning.”

Manchester City vs Burnley prediction

16:00 , Michael Jones

With both sides in great form of late, much could depend on the kind of side that City manager Pep Guardiola chooses.

He will be careful not to underestimate Burnley, but will likely name a much-changed team with his side still in the hunt for the Premier League and Champions League trophies.

Even with changes, players such as Phil Foden and Riyadh Mahrez will form the basis of a side that will surely be too strong for a Championship club away from home.

Manchester City 3-0 Burnley

Manchester City vs Burnley predicted line-ups

15:55 , Michael Jones

Manchester City: Ortega; Lewis, Stones, Ake, Gomez; Phillips, De Bruyne, Silva; Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden

Burnley: Muric; Ekdal, Beyer, Maatsen; Vitinho, Roberts, Cullen, Gudmundsson; Barnes, Tella, Zaroury

What is the team news?

15:50 , Michael Jones

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva misses the tie through suspension after he picked up his second yellow card of the competition in that game at Ashton Gate.

Ilkay Gundogan is expected to be available after his wife gave birth to their first son 24 hours after he scored in the 7-0 Champions League win over RB Leipzig.

Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill is likely to miss the tie as he continues his recovery from an ankle injury but Manuel Benson returned to the squad in Wednesday’s win at Hull City.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis played in the Under-21 game at Oakwell on Monday but cannot play against his parent club.

How to watch Manchester City vs Burnley?

15:45 , Michael Jones

The match will kick off at 5.45pm GMT on Saturday 18 March.

It will be shown live on BBC 1, with coverage starting at 5.25pm. If you have a TV licence, you can also watch online or stream the game on BBC iPlayer.

Manchester City vs Burnley

13:45 , Michael Jones

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this FA Cup quarter-final between Man City and Burnley.

Vincent Kompany’s Clarets have performed admirably to reach this stage of the competition and will have their sights set on further glory when they take on the Premier League champions at the Etihad Stadium.

Kompany spent 11 years at City between 2008–2019 making 265 appearances for the club and winning for Premier League titles and two FA Cups. Now he returns hoping to inflict some pain on Pep Guardiola’s men and lead Burnley into the final four.

City, of course, are the favourites to progress. Guardiola puts a lot of emphasis on domestic trophies and will, at the very least, want to reach the final at Wembley. With Arsenal five points clear at the top of the Premier League and a tough draw against Bayern Munich in the Champions League the FA Cup could be City’s best chance at collecting silverware this term.

Changes are expected to their starting XI after a 7-0 triumph over RB Leipzig in the week. Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez are likely to feature and City’s squad depth is such that whoever makes the field today will be a handful for the Championship leaders.

Will City progress as expected or can Burnley shock the Premier League champions?