Manchester City vs Brentford live: score and latest Premier League updates from the Etihad

Harri Thomas
·9 min read
Ivan Toney heads Brentford in front –Manchester City vs Brentford live: score and latest updates - Dave Thompson/AP
Ivan Toney heads Brentford in front –Manchester City vs Brentford live: score and latest updates - Dave Thompson/AP

12:59 PM

25 mins: Man City 0 Brentford 1

Brentford get numbers back quickly, yet again, making it difficult for City.

De Bruyne releases Foden down the left, Gundogan gets into the space on the inside, but Jensen boots it away.

12:55 PM

Toney's celebration: two fingers to his ears

Ivan Toney - Oli Scarff/AFP
Ivan Toney - Oli Scarff/AFP

12:53 PM

James Ducker on Toney's goal

Brentford take a 16th minute lead through Ivan Toney, and it's not much of a surprise given how City have started.

David Raya's long free kick was won in the air by Ben Mee, who powered a header towards the six yard box, beating Manuel Akanji comfortably in the air.

The ball brushed Aymeric Laporte's head and then went in off Toney's head as he challenged the City defender. Omitted from Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad, this was an immediate response.

Toney celebrated by holding two fingers to his ears. Read into that what you will.

12:52 PM

19 mins: Man City 0 Brentford 1

Hearing from the BT Sport commentary that Brentford have not lost a Premier League game in which they have scored first.

12:49 PM

GOAL! Man City 0 Brentford 1 (Toney, 16)

Brentford take the lead through Ivan Toney – the man who was left out of Southgate's World Cup squad! Ten goals for him in all competitions this season.

Onyeka is fouled by Cancelo on the halfway line. David Raya takes the free kick, launching it into the City box. Ben Mee gets to the ball first, heading across to the six-yard box. Laporte and Toney are there, but the Brentford man gets more on it and steers the ball past Ederson.

Toney's goal - Jason Cairnduff/Reuters
Toney's goal - Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

12:46 PM

13 mins: Man City 0 Brentford 0

De Bruyne drives forward for City, he picks out Foden ahead of him on his left, who cuts back onto this right foot, and then returns to the Belgium international. De Bruyne goes for a shot, but it's blocked effectively by Onyeka.

12:45 PM

Telegraph Sport's James Ducker is at the Etihad this afternoon

Shaky start from City – and a very good one from Brentford, who could have scored twice inside six minutes.

First Ederson was out quickly to smother Frank Onyeka's shot from Rico Henry's pass. Then that rare thing – a stray Kevin De Bruyne pass from which Henry tore down the left. Ederson got unconvincing hand to the ball, Mbeumo laid the loose ball off to Ivan Toney, whose shot was saved, with Ederson recovering his position.

12:44 PM

Ederson saves from Onyeka

Ederson save - Alex Livesey/Getty Images
Ederson save - Alex Livesey/Getty Images

12:42 PM

8 mins: Man City 0 Brentford 0

De Bruyne picks out Haaland at the far post, the Norwegian squares it back across goal to Silva, but it's a bit too high for him. Bretford put it out for a corner.

12:40 PM

5 mins: Man City 0 Brentford 0

Toney with an effort! Ederson has been a busy man.

Brentford hit City on the break, Henry making a surging run up the left wing. He puts an early ball in that catches out Ederson who comes wheeling out, only able to flap the ball to Mbeumo on the right-edge of the box.

Mbeumo squares to Toney, who has a shot, but Ederson manages to save, too close to him there.

12:37 PM

4 mins: Man City 0 Brentford 0

Onyeka makes a great early break from midfield, played through on a goal. He's one-on-one with Ederson, but by the time he gets a moment to shoot, Ederson is right in his face, throwing his body into the ball. Dealt with really well by the City keeper.

12:34 PM

2 mins: Man City 0 Brentford 0

Ten of the Manchester City who start today will all head off to play at the World Cup. Erling Haaland is the one exception.

12:32 PM

Kick off!

Brentford get us under way.

Peter Bankes officiates this one.

12:31 PM

The Last Post is played

Applause follows at the Etihad.

12:29 PM

Pep Guardiola and Thomas Frank enter the field

They lay wreaths for Remembrance Day.

12:27 PM

The players emerge; a reminder of the line-ups

Man City: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Laporte, Joao Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Haaland, Foden.

Subs: Dias, Phillips, Grealish, Ortega, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis.

Brentford: Raya, Jorgensen, Mee, Pinnock, Roerslev, Onyeka, Janelt, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Norgaard, Canos, Dasilva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Crama, Cox, Yarmolyuk.

12:23 PM

Welcome to the weirdest weekend of the entire season

With 116 top-flight players in World Cup squads, worries are high that an injury in final games could rule some out, writes Jason Burt.

12:18 PM

Kalvin Phillips is on the bench this afternoon

He made Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad this week. He wrote on Twitter:

Buzzing is an understatement! I've dreamt of the call to represent my country at the World Cup since I can remember. I can’t thank the England manager and staff enough for their faith in me, and I'll do everything I can to repay that in Qatar. Bring on the World Cup!

Kalvin Phillips - Craig Brough/Reuters
Kalvin Phillips - Craig Brough/Reuters

12:08 PM

Head-to-head

  • Brentford have lost four consecutive matches against Man City in all competitions since a 2-1 victory at Griffin Park in the League Cup in September 1989.

  • They met in the league for the first time in 70 years last season. City won 1-0 away and then 2-0 at home.

  • Brentford have lost six of their seven away games versus Man City in all competitions, with the exception being a 2-0 top-flight victory at Maine Road on Christmas Day 1937.

  • City have equalled the club record of 16 consecutive home wins in all competitions, set between November 1920 and August 1921.

  • Brentford are winless in all seven Premier League away trips this season, with four draws and three defeats.

12:04 PM

The big man

Erling Haaland - Craig Brough/Reuters
Erling Haaland - Craig Brough/Reuters

12:02 PM

Thomas Frank speaks with BT Sport

[On the World Cup break]: We'll have two weeks off and after that it's a mini pre-season where we also go away for a week to Spain.

I think we've been unlucky with injuries, and that's part of it. Every team, even Man City, wants their best players. With that in mind it's good to have the break.

[On Ivan Toney]: Ivan is a person with a strong mentality. Of course you are disappointed when you miss out on an opportunity to represent your country. Every little setback for everyone is an opportunity to grow and be better.

[On player Man City today]: I hope that we put a good game plan out there and hopefully make a little miracle. When we play City for the third time now, we know a little bit more. It's just an extra experience when we have a little bit of first hand experience.

[On stopping Haaland]: For me, it's stopping the sources. Can we stop De Bruyne? Which will be difficult. And then we starve a lot of opportunities for Haaland.

Thomas Frank - Nigel French/PA Wire
Thomas Frank - Nigel French/PA Wire

11:52 AM

Ivan Toney returns for Brentford

He missed out on a place in Gareth Southgate's 26-man England squad, but starts for Brentford after missing last week's draw at Nottingham Forest through suspension.

Thomas Frank makes three changes from that match. Frank Onyeka and Mathias Jorgensen also come in.

11:42 AM

Erling Haaland starts

He's back in the starting XI for the first time since the draw with Borussia Dortmund on October 25.

The Norwegian is the only player in the starting line up that will not be heading off to the World Cup in Qatar.

Overall, Guardiola makes eight changes to the side that ran out 2-0 victors over Chelsea in the Carabao Cup this week.

Jack Grealish and Kalvin Phillips are on the bench; Nathan Ake is not involved as his wife is due to give birth.

11:34 AM

Team news: Brentford's starting XI

Brentford: Raya, Jorgensen, Mee, Pinnock, Roerslev, Onyeka, Janelt, Jensen, Henry, Mbeumo, Toney.

Subs: Norgaard, Canos, Dasilva, Wissa, Ghoddos, Lewis-Potter, Crama, Cox, Yarmolyuk.

11:33 AM

Team news: Man City's starting XI

Man City: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Laporte, Joao Cancelo, De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Haaland, Foden.

Subs: Dias, Phillips, Grealish, Ortega, Alvarez, Gomez, Mahrez, Palmer, Lewis.

11:28 AM

Will we see a more cautious approach this weekend?

It's the final round of fixtures before the World Cup begins in Qatar in just over a week, marking the end of a gruelling schedule in which six of last season's top seven have had to play 13 games across all competitions in just 44 days.

So far, 116 players from the Premier League have been named in World Cup squads – a record number for any league.

Even a minor injury could shatter the World Cup dreams of any one of these players.

Manchester City, who host Brentford in the early kick off, have the most called-up players, with 15 set to board planes to Qatar next week.

Pep Guardiola, who is out of contract with Man City at the end of the season, is satisfied with how his side have performed in the early season.

He said: "We could be top of the league but Arsenal have been exceptional.

"We have been really good but another team have been better. We have to accept it as this is the level, the bar, the standard.

"But the main target in this period is Champions League qualification and don't be far away from the top of the league. This is the situation."

City come into this game off the back of a 2-0 third-round Carabao Cup victory against Chelsea. They now face Liverpool in the next round on December 20 – their first game back after the World Cup.

Guardiola remained guarded about whether Erling Haaland would return to the starting line up for today's match.

The Norwegian has not started a game since picking up a foot injury in the Champions League draw at Borussia Dortmund on October 25.

"He's a little better. After today's training, we will see," Guardiola said on Friday.

Thomas Frank's Brentford are 11th on 16 points after 14 games and winless in all seven away league trips, with four draws and three defeats.

They suffered a midweek Carabao Cup defeat to League Two Gillingham on penalties, but Guardiola is not underestimating today's opponents.

He said: "It's the last game before the stop – we have to do our game and do our job. Brentford thinks the same – to finish in the best way possible before the World Cup break. It is no different for them."

