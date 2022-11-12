Manchester City vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Haaland starts

This round of fixtures will decide who finishes top of the Premier League table going into the World Cup break. Arsenal are the current league leaders but Manchester City can put the pressure on if they defeat Brentford in today’s early kick off. Pep Guardiola’s men are two points behind the Gunners who take on Wolves later this evening.

City are unbeaten in six matches across all competitions since a 1-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in October. Guardiola’s men came under pressure last weekend after Joao Cancelo’s red card saw them drop to 10-men against Fulham who then went on to cancel out Julian Alvarez’s opener from the penalty spot. Erling Haaland came on as a substitute and rescued City by converting a penalty in the 95th minute to give them a 2-1 victory.

Brentford meanwhile haven’t won in four league games and were knocked out of the Carabao Cup during the week by League Two side Gillingham in a penalty shootout. Since a 2-0 win over Brighton in October, the Bees have drawn three and suffered a 4-0 loss to Aston Villa in the league. Ivan Toney missed out on Gareth Southgate’s England squad, but he’ll be eager to impress on his return from suspension.

Follow the action as Man City host Brentford:

Man City vs Brentford

City could finish weekend top of the table if they win and Arsenal lose

Three points puts Thomas Frank’s Brentford into top 10

Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Haaland, Foden

Brentford XI: Raya, Roerslev, Zanka, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Onyeka, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney

Manchester City FC 0 - 0 Brentford FC

Man City 0-0 Brentford

12:40 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Chances! Brentford are on the front foot and Ederson is keeping City in the game. The Bees sweep up the pitch on the counter attack with Rice Henry bringing the ball down the left wing.

He sends an early cross into the box and Ederson flaps it over to Bryan Mbeumo. He squares the ball to Ivan Toney who has plenty of time to set himself.

He should score really but Ederson leaps across to the right and clings onto the ball and Toney turns it towards goal. Great opportunity for Brentford to take the lead.

Man City 0-0 Brentford

12:37 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Chance! Brentford have the first real opportunity to score as the ball is booted up the pitch. It gets headed down to Rice Henry who slides a hopeful pass into the box.

Frank Onyeka makes a run from deep in midfield and flies through the lines before collecting the ball and taking a right-footed shot. Ederson is quick off his line though and he charges down the attacker blocking the effort with his chest.

Good save from the Man City goalkeeper.

Kick off: Man City 0-0 Brentford

12:33 , Michael Jones

The Bees get the match underway and work the ball over to the left side of City’s final third. The visitors send the ball into the penalty area but Manuel Akanji gets to the aerial ball and nods it clear.

Man City vs Brentford

12:32 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola and Thomas Frank bring wreaths out onto the pitch, laying them down by the touchline. There’s a minute’s silence before kick-off.

Almost time for kick off

12:25 , Michael Jones

Are Manchester City going to finish the day at the top of the table? They’ll need to beat Brentford to do so.

Another record for City?

12:23 , Michael Jones

Manchester City can match the Premier League record of scoring multiple goals in 16 successive home fixtures, set by Liverpool from February to December 2019 if they bag two or more against the Bees this afternoon.

50 up for Mbeumo

12:18 , Michael Jones

Bryan Mbeumo is poised to become the first player to make 50 Premier League appearances for Brentford on Saturday.

Frank on Haaland

12:13 , Michael Jones

Thomas Frank would have been hoping that Erling Haaland wasn’t fit to face his team this afternoon but alas that is not the case. The Brentford boss spoke about the Norwegian striker during his press conference and was very complimentary about his abilities.

“ï»¿He is a goal machine who will break records,” said Frank. “They provide him with the best possibilities to score so it is about trying to stop the source.

“ï»¿We have never gone into a game without belief of being capable of winning. It’s going to be unbelievably difficult against potentially the best team in the world.”

The goal scoring machine

12:08 , Michael Jones

Erling Haaland has scored 18 goals in 12 Premier League appearances. The fewest games needed to reach 20 goals is 21 by Kevin Phillips.

He can become the first Manchester City player to score in seven consecutive top-flight home matches since David White from December 1991 to February 1992.

Premier League talking points ahead of World Cup

12:02 , Michael Jones

Fingers crossed everyone…

Gareth Southgate look away.

The 26-man England squad face one more round of fixtures before jetting off to Qatar and the Three Lions boss will be desperate to avoid any more untimely injuries, having already lost Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

England’s hopes of success will rest on Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Declan Rice et al coming through the weekend unscathed.

Premier League talking points ahead of World Cup

11:57 , Michael Jones

Who’ll top the tree at Christmas?

It comes round earlier every year, doesn’t it?

The race to be Christmas number one will be decided this weekend with Arsenal and City vying for top spot.

The Gunners are currently two points clear and head to lowly Wolves while City, with a superior goal difference, entertain erratic Brentford.

In 10 of the last 13 seasons the team at the summit over the festive period have gone on to win the title. Starting to believe yet, Arsenal fans?

Leaky defence

11:53 , Michael Jones

Brentford are winless in all seven Premier League away trips this season, with four draws and three defeats. The Bees have also only kept one clean sheet in their past 23 away games, conceding 51 goals.

Manc City to face Liverpool in post-World Cup Carabao Cup clash

11:48 , Michael Jones

Carabao Cup holders Liverpool will face Premier League champions Manchester City in the fourth round.

The ties are set to be played week commencing December 19 - just after the World Cup final in Qatar.

With the Premier League not set to resume until Boxing Day, it remains to be seen which top-flight players will be involved in the domestic cup competition.

Liverpool edged past Derby after a penalty shootout, while City beat Chelsea, last season’s Carabao Cup runners-up.

The two sides also met ahead of the new campaign in the FA Community Shield, with Liverpool running out 3-1 winners.

Liverpool to face Man City in post-World Cup Carabao Cup clash

City flying at home

11:43 , Michael Jones

Manchester City have equalled the club record of 16 consecutive home wins in all competitions, set between November 1920 and August 1921.

It’s 11 home league victories in a row for Pep Guardiola’ side, their best run since a 14-match streak in 2017-18.

Man City vs Brentford team news

11:37 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola has made eight changes from the Manchester City team that defeated Chelsea in the Carabao Cup during the week. Ilkay Gundogan, Aymeric Laporte and Rodri keep their places and there for returns for the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden. Erling Haaland also starts after his foot issues.

There are three changes to the Brentford side that drew 2-2 with Nottingham Forest last time out. Ivan Toney returns to lead the line with Frank Onyeka and Mathias ‘Zanka’ Jørgensen slotting back in.

Man City vs Brentford line-ups

11:31 , Michael Jones

Man City XI: Ederson, Stones, Akanji, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo, Haaland, Foden

Brentford XI: Raya, Roerslev, Zanka, Mee, Pinnock, Henry, Onyeka, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo, Toney

Brentford eyeing up top 10

11:28 , Michael Jones

If Brentford manage to take points away from Manchester City this afternoon it’ll be a fantastic outing for Thomas Frank’s side.

The Bees currently sit 11th in the Premier League table and a win today would move them into the top 10 ahead of the rest of this weekend’s fixtures.

It would also put them seven points clear of the relegation zone. Should other results fall their way Brentford could head into the World Cup inside the top 10 which would be a brilliant start after the first chunk of the season.

Can they shock Man City and earn a win at the Etihad?

Will Haaland start for City?

11:23 , Michael Jones

Not that I’m reading into things but does this Twitter post from the Manchester City account hint that Erling Haaland is fit and ready to go?

The prolific striker has been troubled by a fit injury and it is unclear whether he would play in this match. We’ll find out shortly when the team news drops.

Thomas Frank reacts to Ivan Toney’s England World Cup omission

11:18 , Michael Jones

Thomas Frank defended England boss Gareth Southgate’s decision-making despite Brentford striker Ivan Toney’s omission from the World Cup squad.

Toney has scored eight goals in 13 Premier League appearances this season, with many believing he had made enough of a case for selection.

But Toney’s name was not among the eight forwards named on Thursday, while Newcastle’s Callum Wilson and Leicester’s James Maddison made the 26-man squad headed to Qatar.

“I said (to Toney) these coaches, they don’t always take the best decisions, including myself,” Frank told a press conference.

Thomas Frank reacts to Ivan Toney’s England World Cup omission

Guardiola on ‘special moment’ after beating Fulham

11:13 , Michael Jones

Manchester City’s last outing in the Premier League was a tense affair after Joao Cancelo get sent off against Fulham. The game was tied 1-1 heading into stoppage but a penalty for City saw Erling Haaland convert from the spot and give the 10-man side a last minute victory.

“It was a special moment. 10 against 11,” said Guardiola reflecting on the dramatic victory over the Cottagers. “We score in the last minutes. The people were there. Never go home.

“I said many times to the players when we play away ‘go to our fans and stay there’. Not five seconds. Stay there a little bit long. Because we cannot enjoy only when we lift the trophies. It’s ridiculous.

“There are moments during the season. There are games, special games, where you have to share it. To see the faces, the happy faces, of the people. You have to do it.”

Man City vs Brentford

11:07 , Michael Jones

Brentford have lost four consecutive matches against Manchester City in all competitions since a 2-1 victory at Griffin Park in the League Cup in September 1989.

They met in the league for the first time in 70 years last season as City won 1-0 away and then 2-0 at home.

The Bees have also lost six of their seven away games versus Manchester City in all competitions, with the exception being a 2-0 top-flight victory at Maine Road on Christmas Day 1937.

Frank on facing Man City

11:01 , Michael Jones

Brentford boss, Thomas Frank, believes that today’s encounter with Manchester City will be a difficult affair for his side but has faith that his players can rise to the challenge and cause some problems for the Premier League champions.

“Is it going to be difficult? It’ll be unbelievably difficult,” he said,

“They have an almost complete squad and added [Erling] Haaland who will be destroying goal records in the coming years. A lot has been said about him – he is a machine. They are an unbelievably difficult side to close down, but I back us to do something.

“We have never, ever gone into a game believing that we’re not capable of winning.”

Pep Guardiola believes he can never replicate what he has at Manchester City

10:55 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola feels he is unlikely to find a better club to manage than Manchester City.

The inspirational Catalan is in the final year of his contract as City boss and has consistently brushed off questions over whether he might extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Yet the 51-year-old was similarly relaxed about both of his previous two renewals and he maintains a decision will be made when the time is right.

Guardiola has won nine major trophies, including four Premier League titles, since taking over at City in 2016.

Pep Guardiola believes he can never replicate what he has at Manchester City

Man City vs Brentford early team news and predicted line-ups

10:45 , Michael Jones

Pep Guardiola did not confirm whether or not Erling Haaland would be available, so the striker remains a doubt due to a foot injury.

“We will see,” Guardiola said on Friday. “We have training this afternoon. He is a little bit better.” Kalvin Phillips is ready to start if needed but Kyle Walker remains out.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney is available to lead the line after serving a one-match suspension in the 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City: Ederson; Stones, Akanki, Dias, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden

Brentford: Raya; Jorgensen, Mee, Pinnock; Roerslev, Jensen, Norgaard, Dasilva, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney

Man City vs Brentford

10:31 , Michael Jones

The final weekend for Premier League action before the World Cup gets underway at the Etihad stadium where Manchester City will host Brentford in the 12.30pm kick off.

Pep Guardiola’s side will have hopes off heading into the break at the top of the Premier League table but they will need to win against the Bees to do so. The current league leaders, Arsenal, are two points clear of City and take on Wolves later this evening so a win for the Manchester club this morning would put the pressure back on the Gunners.

Brentford are no pushovers though and will give it a go against the Premier League champions. Thomas Frank’s side are not in the best of form. They haven’t won in five games across all competitions including losing a Carabao Cup third round tie against League Two’s Gillingham (on penalties) last time out. The Bees are bolstered by the return of Ivan Toney who will hope to impress after missing out on a spot in Gareth Southgate’s England World Cup squad.

Afterwards there are five 3pm kick offs before Newcastle host Chelsea at 5.30pm and Wolves take on Arsenal in a late 7.45pm kick off to round out the day’s play.

Follow all of The Independent’s coverage from the Premier League right here.