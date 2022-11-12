Manchester City vs Brentford live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

Manchester City can pile the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal in their final game before the World Cup against Brentford later today.

Pep Guardiola’s side will reclaim top spot with three points at the Etihad Stadium before former assistant Mikel Arteta leads his team out at Wolves later this evening.

The champions are not particularly used to playing catch-up under Guardiola but do appear to be settling in on that tag as things stand, having beaten Fulham despite going down to ten men last week.

While Erling Haaland is not yet fully fit, the Norway striker will not play in Qatar of course and will be aiming to finish the first half of this first season in England with yet more goals. Brentford, meanwhile, are yet to win on the road this season and face an almighty task here.

Here’s how to watch the action.

Where to watch Manchester City vs Brentford

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game via a live stream on either the BT Sport website or app.