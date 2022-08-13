Man City vs Bournemouth: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news and h2h results today - preview

Manchester City are strong favourites to register a second successive win to begin the new Premier League season as they host newly-promoted Bournemouth today.

Erling Haaland made the perfect start to life at the Etihad Stadium with two goals as West Ham were brushed aside last weekend, and the striker now lies in wait again for a Cherries team who are winless in 17 games against City.

Bournemouth boss Scott Parker will be very pleased with how his team opened back in the top-flight, easily dispatching Aston Villa on home soil, but now face arguably their toughest test all season. Perhaps good to get it out the way early.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Manchester City vs Bournemouth is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off time today, Saturday, August 13, 2022.

The Etihad Stadium in Manchester will host the match.

Manchester City host Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (ES Composite)

Where to watch Man City vs Bournemouth

TV channel and live stream: Due to ongoing 3pm blackout restrictions in English football, today’s match will not be televised live in the UK. However, you can watch highlights on Match of the Day on BBC One from 10:20pm.

Man City vs Bournemouth team news

Kalvin Phillips will join Aymeric Laporte in missing the game for City, while Cole Palmer is also a doubt.

Riyad Mahrez will be pushing to start after beginning on the bench against West Ham, with Phil Foden and Jack Grealish preferred. Bernardo Silva's future remains in doubt amid interest from Barcelona.

Bournemouth hope to have Ryan Fredericks available, but otherwise Parker's squad remains the same. Joe Rothwell is out, while David Brooks is stepping up his comeback quest after a brave battle with cancer.

Man City vs Bournemouth prediction

You just can’t see past City here. Bournemouth did well against a poor Aston Villa team last time out but this is an entirely different beast.

City should pick off the Cherries' low block and this could be done and dusted before half-time.

City to win 4-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Man City wins: 15

Draws: 2

Bournemouth wins: 0