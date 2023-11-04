Manchester City vs Bournemouth LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates

Manchester City can return to the top of the Premier League table when the champions host Bournemouth this afternoon.

Phil Foden and Jack Grealish were among the Manchester City players to drop to the bench as the champions made four changes for the visit of the Cherries.

Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol were the others to make way as Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Mateo Kovacic and Jeremy Doku all came in at the Etihad Stadium.

Bournemouth restored Max Aarons, Lloyd Kelly and Marcus Tavernier to the side following their Carabao Cup loss to Liverpool.

Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

Manchester City FC 0 - 0 AFC Bournemouth

15:08

Doku clips it in from the left and Haaland is claiming he's being pushed which knocks his jump off balance. The referee is having none of it and the hosts work it out to Alvarez on the left, but he blazes his effort over the bar.

15:07

Bournemouth have everybody sitting deep in their own half as City knock it around, trying to open up some space here. The hosts are staying patient as they switch it from side to side.

15:04

Kovacic sloppily gives the ball away, and Billing hooks it upfield to Solanke. He nods it down for Christie to volley forward in the hopes of finding Tavernier, but Stones comfortably deals with it.

15:02

Kovacic gets the game under way for City!

15:01

The teams are out on the pitch now, with kick-off just moments away!

14:58

Iraola makes just three changes from their EFL Cup defeat to Liverpool in midweek and switches to a back five here. Aarons, Kelly and Tavernier are all brought in. Semenyo and Kluivert, who have scored two of Bournemouth's last three goals between them, drop to the bench along with Smith.

14:54

Pep Guardiola makes four changes to the side that beat United last Sunday. Akanji returns from suspension to start, with Ake, Kovacic and Doku also coming into the team. Dias, Gvardiol, Grealish and Foden are all among the substitutes.

14:50

BOURNEMOUTH SUBS: Adam Smith, Joe Rothwell, Antoine Semenyo, Mark Travers, Justin Kluivert, Marcos Senesi, David Brooks, Dango Ouattara, Luis Sinisterra.

14:50

BOURNEMOUTH STARTING XI (5-4-1): Ionut Radu; Max Aarons, Chris Mepham, Illia Zabarnyi, Lloyd Kelly, Milos Kerkez; Ryan Christie, Alex Scott, Philip Billing, Marcus Tavernier; Dominic Solanke.

14:46

MANCHESTER CITY SUBS: Matheus Nunes, Rico Lewis, Stefan Ortega, Josko Gvardiol, Oscar Bobb, Jack Grealish, Kalvin Phillips, Ruben Dias, Phil Foden.

14:42

MANCHESTER CITY STARTING XI (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake; John Stones, Rodrigo; Bernardo Silva, Julian Alvarez, Mateo Kovacic, Jeremy Doku; Erling Haaland.

14:38

As for Bournemouth, at the tenth time of asking, they finally got their first Premier League win under Andoni Iraola as they came from behind to beat Burnley and move out of the relegation zone. The pressure isn't off the Cherries manager yet though as they sit just one point above the drop zone. They're also looking to bounce back after being knocked out of the EFL Cup on Wednesday as they were beaten 2-1 by Liverpool.

14:38

City have the chance to leapfrog both Arsenal and Tottenham to go top of the table with a win here, and history is on their side as they've won all 12 of the previous Premier League games against Bournemouth. Their blip before the October international break, which saw them get knocked out of the EFL Cup by Newcastle United and lose consecutive league games looks to be behind them, as they've won their last three on the bounce in all competitions, including a resounding 3-0 win over derby rivals Manchester United last weekend.

14:33

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League meeting between Manchester City and Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium!

14:00

