Manchester City vs Borussia Dortmund: live score and latest updates from Champions League

Will Magee
·10 min read
08:37 PM

35 mins, Manchester City 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund break forwards and end up with a three-against-two, but Modeste fails to pick out Ozcan and the move breaks down.

08:33 PM

32 mins, Manchester City 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

Thomas Meunier gets past Cancelo out wide and pings a dangerous cutback across the face of goal, but nobody gets on the end of it.

08:32 PM

31 mins, Manchester City 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund win a corner and Reyna steps up to take it.

He tries to find Hummels at the back post but overcooks his delivery, sending the ball looping out of play.

08:31 PM

29 mins, Manchester City 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

Reyna wins a free kick under pressure from Cancelo in City's final third.

Reus whips in a searching delivery, but Akanji thumps it clear. He's been dominant in the air so far.

08:27 PM

25 mins, Manchester City 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

Jack Grealish plays a sideways pass to Cancelo on the underlap and, in what feels like a show of frustration, he has a crack from distance which sails over the crossbar.

08:23 PM

22 mins, Manchester City 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

Raphael Guerreiro looks to play in Bellingham with a long ball over the top, but Ake defends it well.

City counter-attack and win a corner. De Bruyne's delivery is punched away by Meyer.

08:21 PM

19 mins, Manchester City 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

Kevin De Bruyne makes inroads into the area, but Hummels shows excellent defensive nous to get his body in the way of the ball and shepherd it out of play.

08:18 PM

15 mins, Manchester City 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

Haaland almost gets his head on the ball in the box, but Niklas Sule does well to get it away.

Moments later Dortmund have their first chance of the match, Salih Ozcan cutting inside and unleashing a curling shot which is just a little too close to Ederson.

08:16 PM

11 mins, Manchester City 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

After another prolonged spell of possession for the hosts, Joao Cancelo bursts through the massed yellow shirts with a galloping run off the left flank but, having taken the ball to the byline, he overdoes it and Dortmund end up with a goal kick.

08:10 PM

7 mins, Manchester City 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund put together a couple of nice passing moves, but lack a killer final ball.

Reus changes tack and tries to pick out Anthony Modeste with a scooped cross into the box, but Manuel Akanji heads it clear.

08:05 PM

3 mins, Manchester City 0-0 Borussia Dortmund

After a spell of almost unbroken possession for City, Gundogan lifts a cross-field ball to Mahrez in space on the right flank.

He cuts inside and curls a shot at goal, but it's straight at Dortmund goalkeeper Alex Meyer.

08:00 PM

Kick off!

We're underway in Manchester.

07:55 PM

Five-minute warning

The players are just starting to meander out into the tunnel with kick off fast approaching.

07:47 PM

Haaland all smiles

The big lad looks menacingly relaxed ahead of kick off.

07:33 PM

Warm-ups commence

... with Ederson jogging out to face a flurry of practice shots.

07:29 PM

Milestone for Guardiola

... who is about to preside over his 150th Champions League game as a manager.

07:23 PM

Terzic resists calls for big shake-up

Despite his side's disappointing 3-0 defeat to RB Leipzig on Saturday, Terzic has only made three changes to his starting line-up.

Wingers Julian Brandt and Marius Wolf have been replaced by Gio Reyna and Emre Can, the latter allowing Dortmund to adopt a more defensive stance (with Marco Reus moving out wide). In defence, Nico Schlotterbeck cedes his starting spot to Mats Hummels. Malen and Adeyemi are fit enough to make the bench.

07:10 PM

Four changes for City

Guardiola has made four changes to the side which beat Sevilla last week, bringing in John Stones, Nathan Ake, Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez for Sergio Gomez, Ruben Diaz, Bernardo Silva and Foden.

07:03 PM

Borussia Dortmund team news

Starting XI: Meyer; Guerreiro, Hummels, Sule, Meunier; Bellingham, Can, Ozcan; Reyna, Modeste, Reus.

06:54 PM

Manchester City team news

Starting XI: Ederson; Stones, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish.

06:30 PM

Dortmund looking to hurt City on the flanks

Terzic has also given some insight into Dortmund's game plan, admitting that dynamic wide play will be crucial to their success (or failure) this evening.

"Speed is always important in modern football," he said, when asked about his side's threat out wide. "We want to filter out the things we absolutely need to avoid, the no-goes,  and focus on the strengths we need to show and the things we need to do in order to hurt them, which they won't want."

06:00 PM

Adeyemi and Malen could return for Dortmund

Karim Adeyemi and Donyell Malen, Dortmund's wide men, have been nursing foot and muscle injuries respectively, but Terzic has suggested they could still be involved at the Etihad.

"We hope they will give us the thumbs-up and be ready to play," he said. Dortmund will be without Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, Mahmoud Dahoud, Gregor Kobel, Mateu Morey and Sebastien Haller, however, with the latter still receiving treatment for testicular cancer.

05:45 PM

Terzic 'looking forward' to seeing Haaland

While there are obvious reasons for Dortmund to feel apprehensive about being reunited with Haaland tonight, Terzic has insisted that it will be a pleasure.

"We're looking forward to seeing him again," he said. "And we're hoping he doesn't score. We'll certainly do everything we can to stop him."

05:30 PM

City among favourites to win Champions League, says Terzic

Edin Terzic, Dortmund's head coach, has talked up City's chances of European success this season. "Erling has made Manchester City even more dangerous and even stronger," he said earlier this week.

"[They are] among the top favourites in the Champions League. They consistently pick up 90 points in the strongest league in the world."

05:20 PM

Guardiola intent on challenging Haaland

Asked about Haaland's frankly terrifying form ahead of the game, Guardiola has managed to stay remarkably level-headed.

"He's young and hungry, individually he can improve," he said. "He can be better, that's for sure. The connection with his team-mates and timing will make him a better player."

05:10 PM

Fine margins

City and Dortmund last met two seasons ago in the Champions League quarter-finals, with Pep Guardiola's side progressing 4-2 on aggregate.

Both games were close-run things, however, with a late goal from Phil Foden deciding the first leg and an early strike from Jude Bellingham giving City a scare in the second.

05:01 PM

Can Dortmund contain Haaland?

By James Ducker

Ilkay Gundogan believes Erling Haaland poses such a threat that Manchester City will have to grow accustomed to more teams than ever parking the bus against them as opponents seek to smother the prolific Norway striker.

Haaland is set to face former club Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League tonight for the first time since leaving the Bundesliga for the Premier League this summer.

City started their latest bid for European glory in emphatic fashion last week with a resounding 4-0 win over Sevilla in Spain, with Haaland scoring twice to take his tally to 12 in just seven competitive games this season.

The Premier League champions are no strangers to facing sides who employ low blocks against them but Gundogan has warned it could become the norm, both domestically and in Europe, as teams attempt to limit the space in behind for Haaland to attack.

"Maybe the games at Dortmund were a little bit more open than we have been used to here," said the City captain, one of four former Dortmund players in the club's ranks along with Haaland and defenders Manuel Akanji and Sergio Gomez. "That's not always the case here and each team is defensively strong.

"Maybe that is something [Haaland] will have to adapt to and he has already shown he can do that – Nottingham Forest sat deep and he scored a hat-trick [in a 6-0 win].

"We know we have someone who can make those kind of runs [in behind defences] but teams are going to start playing deeper and deeper against us, maybe in the Champions League too, so it might be even more difficult for us to play those balls in behind.

"It's about being patient and picking the right moment to punish teams. It's important he continues to make these runs. In 10 per cent of cases he can make the runs and open up space for others so it's important to have him doing that. It will create chances for him and others.

"He's going to show us a lot more. I think the club have signed an incredible player and person."

City are hoping Haaland's arrival will boost their prospects of winning the Champions League for the first time, with Gundogan admitting there was something a "little bit tragic" about the way they lost in the semi-finals to Real Madrid last season and Chelsea in the final the year before.

"I think the most important thing is the margin of mistakes, the little details that just decide games, especially when it comes to the quarters, semis and obviously the final," he said. "The margins are so tight that no mistakes are really allowed. In the last few years, the way we got knocked out was maybe a little bit tragic but I don't think we should regret anything. It is always an experience.

"We try to get there again and get better and that's all we can do. We have to try to reach the maximum and see what's going to happen."

Gundogan inherited the captain's armband from Fernandinho following the Brazilian's departure this summer and said he had been in contact with his former team-mate to "ask him for advice and a few things".

The German, 31, who is out of contract at the end of the season, also insisted he was relaxed about his future. "I'm very happy, I was throughout all my time at the club but obviously it's football and in some ways it's also a business," he said. "We will see what will happen at the end of the season, but I just try to contribute to the team in the best way possible."

John Stones is available again after injury but fellow defender Kyle Walker remains sidelined while the game is expected to come too soon for Aymeric Laporte, who took part in full training for the first time on Tuesday as he steps up his recovery from knee surgery.

