Manchester City vs Arsenal player ratings: Gabriel and Saliba dominate Haaland

William Saliba (left) was always in the right place to make a decisive block against Erling Haaland - Getty Images/Jason Cairnduff

Manchester City and Arsenal could not be separated in Sunday’s summit meeting at the Etihad. Here’s how they rated, with Arsenal’s rock solid defence keeping City’s talents at bay.

Here, Telegraph Sport assesses the performances of the players on both sides.

Manchester City

Brave stop, at the feet of Kai Havertz, prevented Arsenal from taking a first-half lead. Aside from that, he had very little work to do. 6/10

Started as an attack-minded right-back but had to move into central defence after Ake limped off. Another reliable and steady showing. 6/10

Had control of Havertz for most of the game and tried to pass adventurously from the back when the moment presented itself. Solid. 6/10

Did not have much defending to do before he was substituted after 27 minutes with an injury. City were dominant in those early exchanges.6/10

Josko Gvardiol

An impressive performance in attack and defence. Pushed forward, posed difficult questions of Arsenal and won his battle with Saka. 7/10

Did more than anyone to speed up City’s midfield passing, constantly looking forward. Defensively solid, keeping Odegaard largely quiet. 7/10

Dropped into a centre-back position at times to receive the ball. Occasionally loose with his passing, although he went close with a curling effort from range. 6/10

Close control and dribbling ability caused plenty of problems, with Arsenal taking turns to foul him. Knitted things together without creating a clear chance. 7/10

Most of City’s best moments came through him but the final pass, as with Odegaard, was often missing. Always dangerous but, this time, not decisive. 6/10

Lacked his usual influence and never seemed to receive the ball in the positions he wanted it. Shut down by Arsenal’s hard-working midfield. 5/10

Erling Haaland

Master marksman had only seven touches in the first half as he once again struggled against Arsenal. The one chance he had, he totally fluffed. 5/10

Substitutions: Lewis (Ake 27) 7/10, Grealish (Kovacic 61) 6/10 Doku (Foden 61) 5/10

Arsenal

Lost his footing a few times in the first half, causing brief panic, but stayed calm after the break. Surely expected a much more eventful afternoon. 6/10

Showed courage in the first half, when he often bombed forward to create chances on the counter-attack. Defensively solid, as ever. 7/10

William Saliba

Some unusually nervy moments on the ball in the first half, but once again he dominated Haaland. Too strong and powerful for the City forward. 8/10

Another monstrous defensive performance from a player who has established himself as one of the division’s best centre-halves. Gave nothing away. 8/10

Perhaps fortunate to avoid a yellow card in the first half, when he was forced into a number of one-versus-one defensive situations. Subbed for Tomiyasu. 6/10

Martin Odegaard

Led the pressing from the front and tried to stitch the play together, but was unusually wasteful when the killer pass presented itself. 6/10

Not the day for his usual passing game, with defensive diligence instead the priority. Worked hard before he was replaced by Partey. 6/10

Crunching tackle on Rodri was a thrilling clash of heavyweights. Ability to cover ground and win the ball in midfield is crucial in matches like this.7/10

Bukayo Saka

A long way from his best, so much so that it looked like he was not fully fit. Almost set up Jesus but slightly overhit the cross. 5/10

Kai Havertz

A physical day, in which he had to battle for long balls and close down City opponents. Made promising runs but never had the quality service he needed.6/10

Arsenal’s biggest threat in the first half, when he twice fired wide with half-chances, but he faded after the break before being replaced by Trossard. 6/10

Substitutions: Tomiyasu (Kiwior 66) 6/10, Partey (Jorginho 66) 6/10 Trossard (Jesus 72) 6/10 Martinelli (Saka 78) 6/10