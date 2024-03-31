Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Manchester City host Arsenal in a Premier League showdown that has major implications for the destiny of this season’s title.

City and Arsenal are locked in a titanic battle with Liverpool to be champions in what is shaping up to the be one of the great title races, and this is the last match between of the three protagonists.

It sees Mikel Arteta come up against the manager who taught him so much during his time coaching at City before leaving for the Arsenal job. Arteta has transformed the Gunners into contenders and a run of eight wins in a row propelled them to the top of the table.

But City have beaten Arsenal at home for the past eight years in a row, and a ninth successive victory at the Etihad would be a major blow to Arteta’s dream of bringing a first league crown to north London for two decades.

Follow all the action from Manchester City vs Arsenal below

Manchester City vs Arsenal LIVE

Manchester City host Arsenal in the Premier League with kick off at 4.30pm BST, live on Sky Sports

Gunners start day top of the table after run of eight straight league wins

City will move ahead of Arsenal if they win this afternoon

Manchester City FC - Arsenal FC

Man City team news: Updates on Kyle Walker, John Stones and more

11:36 , Mike Jones

Pep Guardiola has been juggling a few injuries in his squad with Jack Grealish missing the international break with a muscle strain before John Stones and Kyle Walker both took knocks playing for England.

Here’s the latest updates on City’s absentee list with verdicts on whether the players will possibly play against Arsenal:

John Stones

The defender was forced off early on in the 2-2 draw against Belgium on Tuesday night, having played the entire match against Brazil on Saturday. Gareth Southgate confirmed Stones had a “problem” with his abductor as he defended starting the centre-back in consecutive games. He will play no part against Arsenal and Pep Guardiola did not put a timescale on his return.

Verdict: Out

Kyle Walker

City will be without their first-choice right back when they host Arsenal. Walker pulled up with a hamstring problem in the early stages of England’s defeat to Brazil, having been forced into a couple of sprints against the winger Vinicius Jr. Pep Guardiola said Walker’s injury was more significant than Stones’s. He said: “Kyle’s more tough than John’s but they will be out- I don’t know for how many games.

Verdict: Out

Ederson

The goalkeeper missed Brazil’s camp having picked up an injury in City’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool before the international break, but is doing “much, much better” and is set to face Arsenal.

Verdict: Fit

Kevin De Bruyne

The attacking midfielder was devastating in both games against Arsenal last season but missed Belgium’s camp due to a muscle injury. De Bruyne has returned to training this week and City are confident he will be fit for the Arsenal clash on Sunday.

Verdict: Fit

Jack Grealish

The winger was ruled out of England’s camp after picking up another muscle injury during City’s FA Cup win at Luton in February. Sunday may come too soon for Grealish to start, but he was also part of the contingent who returned to training this week - along with Manuel Akanki and Matheus Nunes.

Early assessment: Fit

Why Arsenal are finally ready to beat Man City and conquer their house of horrors

11:29 , Mike Jones

To be the best, you have to beat the best. It is a familiar theory. It appears to be underpinning Arsenal’s planning, their strategy for the season. Or, even when the best are unbeatable, at least draw 1-1 with them.

The fact Arsenal topped the table for 248 days has been relegated to a subplot in last season’s tale of Manchester City’s treble. It did not have the inevitability sometimes attributed, but City retained the status of title favourites for virtually all of those 248 days. The two most significant came against Arsenal: 3-1 and 4-1 victories were emphatic, a brilliantly brutal illustration of the destructive gifts of Erling Haaland and, still more so, Kevin de Bruyne, whose 167 minutes against the Gunners produced three goals and two assists.

And take those two results away and Arsenal got 84 points and City 83. It isn’t as simple as that, Pep Guardiola’s team dropping five points after the title was won, three of them with a second-string side. The eventual standings could nevertheless be used to argue that Arsenal were better at beating the rest.

Why Arsenal are finally ready to beat Man City and conquer their house of horrors

Man City vs Arsenal prediction

11:22 , Mike Jones

A close game finishes as a draw that is a boost to Arsenal’s title hopes, but means Liverpool finish as the real winner should they defeat Brighton in Sunday’s earlier kick off.

Manchester City 1-1 Arsenal.

Man City vs Arsenal predicted line-ups

11:15 , Mike Jones

Here’s how we think Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta will set up their teams this afternoon:

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Akanji, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Rodri, Bernardo; Foden, De Bruyne, Doku; Haaland

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

What is the early team news?

11:07 , Mike Jones

Kyle Walker and John Stones have been ruled out after picking up injuries while playing for England last week. Ederson could return after Pep Guardiola confirmed he was doing “much better”, while Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish were also back in training after missing out on the international break. Manuel Akanji should be available despite picking up a knock with Switzerland.

Mikel Arteta revealed Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes had a “chance” of being available to face City, but said all three players would have to be assessed on Saturday ahead of the game.

Saka withdrew from the England squad due to a hamstring problem while Martinelli and Gabriel were not called up by Brazil due to a foot issue and Achilles injury respectively.

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal

11:00 , Mike Jones

The match will kick-off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 31 March at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City vs Arsenal will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage following Liverpool's clash with Brighton in what is another key clash in the title race.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Good morning!

09:40 , Mike Jones

Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of today’s Premier League action between Manchester City and Arsenal.

This is a big one. It will have lasting consequences on the title race and could decide which club lifts the Premier League trophy at the end of the season.

Arsenal start the day top of the table, ahead of Liverpool on goal-difference, with City just one point behind in third place. Should the Gunners triumph at the Etihad Stadium they will move four points away from the reigning champions and will leap over a massive hurdle in their bid to win the league.

City, meanwhile, could deal a blow to their rivals and possibly end Arsenal’s title challenge if they overtake Mikel Arteta’s men this afternoon. They are expected to go on a long winning run at the back end of the season - as usual - and would be difficult to catch if they go top of the table.

We’ll have all the updates, team news and line-ups throughout the day so stick around as we build up to kick off at 4.30pm.