Manchester City vs Arsenal live: score and latest updates from FA Cup match

Manchester City vs Arsenal FA Cup live score and latest updates - Getty Images

05:47 PM

FA Cup clash with more than a sprinkling of title-race intrigue

When is an FA Cup fourth round tie more than just an FA Cup fourth round tie? Not trying to be all Confucius and cryptic, rather I am alluding to the fact that there is more than a hint that today's Manchester City vs Arsenal match is as much about the pair's title tussle as it is about possible cup glory at Wembley come May.

The north Londoners lead City by five points at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand. Tonight's match is a precursor to their league meeting at the Emirates Stadium next month - one which, for some, will go a huge way to deciding who will win the title. We await to see the sides Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola put out - it's hard to see a weak City XI (such is the strength of their squad) - but to what to extent will today's result affect the their battle for top-flight supremacy?

For the Arsenal manager the answer is 'not a lot'.

"I think they are going to be two very, very different games," Arteta said. "To put similarities to them, I think, is just very unreal maybe because of the players who will be on the pitch but as well because the context is extremely different.

"Let's see. It is important to play well and to win. That gives you more momentum and confidence, and prepares you better for the next match. That is our focus."

So far, so typical: 'concentrating on this game' 'we want to win every match we play' etc, etc, etc, yawn. But there is definitely a sense, and a wider understanding, that a comprehensive defeat for either side will be less than ideal barely two weeks out from the Premier League encounter. I suspect acceptance of that will affect the line-ups picked tonight by both Arteta and Guardiola.

Stay here to find out who will start tonight, for all the pre-match build-up and analysis, and, of course, the action.