Manchester City v Everton: match preview
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Manchester City’s strength in depth is going to be seriously tested against Everton. Kevin De Bruyne and Jack Grealish have been ruled out while Phil Foden is a doubt with a leg injury so Raheem Sterling has the perfect opportunity to remind Pep Guardiola of what he has been missing. Everton will hope City fail to overcome the significant absences but, after five games without a win, they still are likely to struggle as Rafael Benítez continues to miss talisman Dominic Calvert-Lewin. City may even improve without De Bruyne as the midfielder has been well below par this season. This could be a very strange encounter. Graham Searles
Sunday 2pm Sky Sports Premier League
Venue Etihad Stadium
Last season Manchester City 5 Everton 0
Referee Stuart Attwell
This season G7 Y23 R0 3.29 cards/game
Odds H 1-6 A 19-1 D 8-1
MANCHESTER CITY
Subs from Steffen, Carson, Palmer, Fernandinho, Aké, Mbete, Zinchenko, Foden
Doubtful Foden (leg)
Injured Grealish (knock, 24 Nov), Torres (foot, Jan), Delap (ankle, unknown), De Bruyne (Covid-19, unknown)
Suspended None
Discipline Y18 R1
Form WDWWLW
Leading scorers Foden, Silva 3
EVERTON
Subs from Begovic, Tyrer, Lonergan, Kenny, Branthwaite, Gbamin, Iwobi, Rondón, Dobbin, Tosun, Whitaker, Onyango, Welch, Mina
Doubtful Mina (thigh)
Injured Doucouré (foot, Dec), Calvert-Lewin (thigh, Dec), Gomes (calf, Dec), Davies (knee, unknown)
Suspended Holgate (first of three)
Discipline Y20 R1
Form WDLLLD
Leading scorers Calvert-Lewin, Gray, Townsend 3