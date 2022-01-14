Manchester City v Chelsea: match preview

Manchester City would surely ruin Chelsea’s title challenge if they beat them, as each would have 16 games remaining but the champions 13-point advantage. Pep Guardiola has further Covid cases to contend with though the manager has not revealed who they are. Thomas Tuchel is rated highly by Guardiola and after Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat in the reverse fixture, Tuchel’s plan to turn the champions over on their own turf should fascinate. Jamie Jackson

Saturday 12.30pm BT Sport 1

Venue Etihad Stadium

Last season Manchester City 1 Chelsea 2

Referee Craig Pawson

This season G12 Y46 R1 3.92 cards/game

Odds H 8-11 A 22-5 D 3-1

MANCHESTER CITY

Subs from Steffen, Carson, Palmer, Fernandinho, Aké, Mbete, Delap, Sterling, Egan-Riley, Wilson-Ebrand, Lavia, McAtee, Gündogan, Stones, Zinchenko

Doubtful Delap (match fitness)

Injured None

Suspended None

Unavailable Mahrez (Africa Cup of Nations)

Discipline Y30 R1

Form WWWWWW

Leading scorers Silva, Sterling 7

CHELSEA

Subs from Bettinelli, Bergstrom, Pulisic, Jorginho, Simons, Hall, Ziyech, Hudson-Odoi, Vale, Loftus-Cheek, Barkley, Saúl, Havertz

Doubtful None

Injured Chilwell (knee, unknown), James (hamstring, unknown), Christensen (Covid, unknown), Chalobah (hamstring, unknown)

Suspended None

Discipline Y33 R3

Form WDDWDD

Leading scorer Mount 7

