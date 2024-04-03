Is Manchester City v Aston Villa on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester City are back in Premier League action against Champions League chasing Aston Villa in a vital midweek fixture.

Pep Guardiola’s side had their hopes of a fourth consecutive title dented by a home draw against Arsenal on Sunday as Liverpool took top spot in the table.

It was a second consecutive draw for Manchester City in back-to-back games against their title rivals, with an encounter with Aston Villa continuing a tough run of fixtures.

The visitors were weekend winners against Wolves but will have to finish the campaign strongly to hold off Tottenham for fourth place.

When is Manchester City vs Aston Villa?

Manchester City vs Aston Villa is due to kick off at 8.15pm BST on Wednesday 3 April at the Etihad Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via discovery+.

Team news

Manchester City suffered another defensive injury blow during the draw against Arsenal with Nathan Ake forced off. Ake appears set to join Ederson and Kyle Walker on the sidelines, while the fact that John Stones was not utilised from the bench even after the Dutchman’s issue suggests that the England defender is not ready for extended minutes after his own fitness problem.

Ollie Watkins has been ruled out by Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, with the club’s top scorer sidelined due to a hamstring injury. Jacob Ramsey is also out while John McGinn is suspended.

Predicted line-ups

Manchester City XI: Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gvardiol; Rodri; Doku, Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish; Haaland.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Digne; Bailey, Luiz, Tielemans, Rogers; Diaby; Duran.

Odds

Manchester City win 3/10

Draw 11/2

Aston Villa win 9/1

Prediction

A home win. Manchester City 3-1 Aston Villa.