Manchester City submit £90m offer for Declan Rice in bid to beat Arsenal

Manchester City have made an official bid of £90 million for Declan Rice as the race to sign the West Ham United captain intensifies.

Telegraph Sport reported last week that City were set to rival Arsenal in their attempts to bring in the much-coveted England international.

Manchester United are also considering a player-plus-cash deal for Rice but have asked for more time and must be regarded as outsiders.

Even so West Ham have shown some interest in United midfielder Scott McTominay who is on the list of players made available for transfer this summer while manager David Moyes likes Harry Maguire but his wage demands are likely to be too high.

City’s opening offer, in total, matches that of Arsenal’s second bid which was rejected out-of-hand by West Ham. Arsenal proposed a deal of £75 million plus £15 million in add-ons although, crucially, the payments would have been spread over a five-year period.

It is understood that City’s bid is £80 million plus £10 million in payments conditional on achievements but that the payment structure is more attractive to West Ham.

Even so, Arsenal are expected to come with a counter-offer, a third bid, in the coming days with West Ham hoping to realise an overall package of at least £100 million for the 24-year-old.

Such a fee has always been their target having benchmarked it against how much Real Madrid are paying for Jude Bellingham (up to £115million) and after agreeing to Rice’s request to be sold during this window.

City have made their move after it was confirmed that captain Ilkay Gundogan was leaving at the end of his contract. The 32-year-old German midfielder has agreed a two-year deal at Barcelona with the option for a further 12 months.

Gundogan, who was Pep Guardiola’s first signing at City in 2016 and went on to win five Premier League titles, the Champions League, two FA Cup and four League Cups in 304 appearances, was offered a new deal but it was not for the length of time that Barcelona were prepared to commit.

Despite signing Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea for £30 million City are in the market to further strengthen their midfield with sources confirming that Rice is regarded as a “strong option” by Guardiola.

There had been some erroneous suggestions that news of City’s potential involvement was an attempt by West Ham to drive up the price for Rice. But this was never case as they were always genuinely interested and were planning to make a move.

City’s bid was made late on Monday evening with West Ham now considering their options. It seems likely it will be rejected as an opening offer especially with Arsenal – who were braced for City’s intervention – due to make another offer in the coming days.

City pursue Gvardiol

If Arsenal lose out to City it will come as a severe blow to the club who have made Rice their number one transfer target during this window. There has been an expectation that Rice does not want to leave London and is keen to make the move to Arsenal.

City are also pursuing a deal to sign defender Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig but have been informed that the German club wants a fee of €100 million (£85.8 million) for the 21-year-old Croatian international.

Gvardiol has a release clause of €110 million (£94.35million) which can be triggered next summer but Leipzig are prepared to do a deal during this window for the centre-half. If Gvardiol is signed it is likely to lead to the departure of Aymeric Laporte.

Arsenal are also ready to invest heavily this summer and have already committed £65 million on the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea, but it remains to be seen how they will be able to structure their third bid for Rice.

Arsenal are also edging closer to to an agreement with Ajax to sign Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber, who is expected to cost around £40 million.

Timber, who can play as a right-back or centre-back, will add much-needed depth to Arsenal’s back line. He is believed to be keen on the move, despite interest from other European clubs, including Bayern Munich.

Arsenal’s initial valuation was £30 million but the Dutch side are hoping for closer to £50 million. Negotiations are continuing and Arsenal are confident that a deal for the 22-year-old can be struck.