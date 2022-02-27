Manchester City’s storming comeback knocks United out of Women’s FA Cup

Suzanne Wrack at Leigh Sports Village
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Manchester United 1-4 Manchester City

  • City recover from goal down to reach quarter-finals


Caroline Weir was on the scoresheet for the fourth time against Manchester United as Manchester City withstood a plucky first half from the home team to progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup with a 4-1 win away from home.

United midfielder Katie Zelem gave United a first-half lead before City manager Gareth Taylor’s half time substitutions swung the momentum of the increasingly feisty tie, and goals in the second half from Lauren Hemp, Ellen White, Weir and Khadija ‘Bunny’ Shaw sealed the win.

In City’s 1-0 defeat of United at a sold-out Academy Stadium in the Women’s Super League before the international break United had stuttered. The rhythm that Marc Skinner’s side had found in the new year and the swaggering attacking movement that was born from it, was gone. Instead, it was City that nipped at the heels of the visiting team, their experience in high-pressure games, contrasting starkly with the rabbit-in-the-headlights hesitancy of the four-year-old refounded United, carrying them through a fixture that could have all but ended their hopes of Champions League football.

“I would agree that they won a few more of those second balls,” said Skinner after that game. “One of my reflections is we need to be way more aggressive in those one-v-one duels and those challenges.”

If Skinner was demanding more aggression from his players here then he got it. In the sun at Leigh Sports Village United were the disruptors, harrying and pressing the City side that has not failed to reach an FA Cup quarter-final since the team was relaunched into the WSL in 2014, and playing with a dynamism up top that was far more characteristic of their youthful attack.

In the 14th minute they were rewarded for their efforts, as Zelem’s corner looped in at the far post, with goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck nowhere near it.

United would continue to eke out more chances in the first half, with forward Martha Thomas making space on the edge of the box before lashing straight at Roebuck and City centre-back Alex Greenwood doing well to block a shot that followed full-back Hannah Blundell’s sweeping run and cross from the left.

Perturbed, Taylor took off Vicky Losada and Jess Park for Australian Haley Raso and Scotland’s Weir at the break.

The impact was instant, with Weir, who has scored in each of her last three home matches against Manchester United, meeting a cross at the back post that was gathered by goalkeeper Mary Earps.

It would be Raso, though, that would help City draw level five minutes after the break, with her clipped cross from the right towards White miskicked by the forward into the path of Hemp who placed the ball coolly beyond Earps.

As in the preceding meeting of these two teams, with the pressure on, City flourished while United wilted. Nine minutes later the visiting team took the lead with United full-back Ona Batlle at fault, heading the ball straight into the run of White, wearing yellow tape around her captain’s armband to turn it into the Ukraine flag, who calmly rounded Earps and slotted home.

Delivering the sucker punch two minutes later was a familiar face. A diagonal ball over the top to Hemp was cut back to Weir, who scored the winner two weeks ago, and the forward squeezed the ball between the post and Earps, who should have done better.

Shaw would add a fourth with her first touch and again Earps should have done better, parrying Hemp’s shot straight into the path of the Jamaican forward who smashed the ball into the roof of the net from two yards out.


