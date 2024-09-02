Manchester City star set to withdraw from international duty after damning Pep Guardiola injury assessment

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has suggested that Phil Foden is set to be forced to withdraw from international duty.

The 24-year-old has played just 45 minutes for Manchester City so far this season, missing recent Premier League wins against both Ipswich Town and West Ham United due to illness, as well as being absent for the FA Community Shield win over Manchester United.

Foden, who was named the PFA Players’ Player of the Year last month, hasn’t featured for Manchester City since a second-half appearance at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea on the opening weekend of the 2024/25 campaign.

Manchester City currently top the Premier League table after three successive victories, with Arne Slot’s Liverpool the only other top-flight English side to have maintained a 100% winning record.

Guardiola’s squad are bidding to win an unprecedented fifth consecutive Premier League title this season, and have been without influential pair Foden and Rodri for the opening weeks of the campaign due to illness and injury.

Both players have been named in international squad’s by England and Spain for upcoming fixtures, with Lee Carsley including four Manchester City players in his maiden Three Lions squad selection.

Foden, Rico Lewis, Jack Grealish and John Stones all feature in England’s squad for fixtures against Ireland and Finland this month, although Foden’s participation has been plunged into doubt.

Speaking ahead of the international break about Foden’s current condition, Guardiola said: “He doesn’t feel well otherwise he would be here. But international teams decide. He doesn’t feel good in his stomach, a little virus, but the people say he will be fine.”

Manchester City were also without Savinho for Saturday’s win over West Ham at the London Stadium, as Erling Haaland scored successive Premier League hat-tricks to move to eight goals in three matches.

The summer signing was sidelined due to a knee injury, but is expected to return following the international break.