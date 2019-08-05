Raheem Sterling gives his shirt to young Liverpool fan after Wembley win

Heartwarming scenes followed the Community Shield as Raheem Sterling was spotted hugging Liverpool fans and handing his shirt to a young girl.

The Manchester City forward opened the scoring at Wembley on 12 minutes before Joel Matip equalised late on.

It was Pep Guardiola’s men who took the pre-season honours on penalties after Georginio Wijnaldum missed his spot-kick.

Sterling, who spent three years at Liverpool between 2012 and 2015, was booed by his former fans throughout but it didn’t prevent him showing goodwill to the red end of Wembley.





The touching footage shows him hugging several supporters, before taking a selfie with some of the younger fans and handing over his shirt.

It is the sort of behaviour which has seen Sterling become a prominent role model in sport over the past 18 months.

The former QPR academy product has also become one of the most powerful voices in football’s continued fight against racism.

In recent years, the England international has called out certain portions of the media for prejudiced views against him and others.

He was also targeted for racist abuse at Stamford Bridge in December and was part of the England team which received similar abuse in Montenegro.

