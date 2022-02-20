Manchester City star Phil Foden’s mum punched by man in brawl at Amir Khan vs Kell Brook fight

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Manchester City say they are “shocked and appalled” by a video of Phil Foden’s mother being punched by a man in a backstage brawl at the fight between Kell Brook and Amir Khan.

A clip on social media appears to show Foden being led into a room at the AO Arena in Manchester after the fight as a group of men hurled abuse at him.

Seconds later, a woman who appears to be his mother Claire Foden emerges from the room and confronts the group.

The situation then escalates as she pushes one of the men and he responds by punching her in the face.

Several punches are then thrown as a brawl breaks out, with Foden then seen re-emerging from the room but playing no further part in the fighting.

A Manchester City statement said: “The club is aware of a video which has circulated on social media showing Phil Foden and his family being harassed and abused.

“We are shocked and appalled about the nature of the abuse and ensuing assault on one of Phil’s family members.

“We will continue to give Phil and his family all the support and assistance they need.”

Foden was one of numerous big-name guests in attendance for the Khan v Brook fight after Manchester City ’s 3-2 defeat at home to Tottenham earlier in the evening.