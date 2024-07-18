Manchester City seal £33.7m signing of Brazil winger Savinho from sister club Troyes

Savinho has made seven appearances for Brazil - AP/David Becker

Manchester City have completed the £33.7 million signing of highly rated Brazil winger Savinho from sister club Troyes, despite Uefa’s new clampdown on transfer deals between clubs in the same ownership group.

The 20-year-old, who has made seven appearances for Brazil, excelled on loan at another of City’s sister clubs Girona last season, when he helped the Spanish side to Champions League qualification.

Savinho, who has previously been referred to as Savio, has signed a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium and will cost an initial £21.1 million with a further £12.6 million payable in add-ons.

Manchester United were blocked from signing France defender Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice this summer due to Uefa’s multi-club ownership (MCO) rules.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a minority shareholder in United and has a controlling interest in Nice but, while the two clubs have both been permitted to play in the Europa League next season after agreeing to certain stipulations, they were barred by Uefa from doing transfer deals between each other.

Like Nice, Girona are being placed in a blind trust under Uefa’s new rules given that the Spanish outfit, who are in the same City Football Group (CFG) stable as the Premier League champions, are set to play in the Champions League alongside Pep Guardiola’s team next season.

But it is understood that the Savinho deal between Troyes and City was not blocked because an agreement was reached before Uefa issued new advice to clubs over MCO on May 14.

Player explains name change

Uefa sources say this was a much more influential factor than the deal being directly between City and their fellow CFG club Troyes, who are not due to compete in the Champions League next season, rather than Girona.

Savinho, who will wear the No 26 in honour of one of his favourite former City players Riyad Mahrez, has explained why he no longer wants to be referred to as Savio, as he was at Girona, Troyes and his first club Atletico Mineiro.

“It’s because for my first call-up with the national team [in March against England and Spain] they put ‘Savinho’, and people in Girona knew me more as ‘Savinho’ too, even though I had ‘Sávio’ on my shirt,” he said.

“So, I chose to go back to having ‘Savinho’ on my shirt, and I hope the ‘Savinho’ name brings me some good luck!”

Savinho says he is comfortable on either wing but favours the right flank. “I can play on the left, on the right, I can play inside too, but my best position, the one I like playing the most, is playing on the right wing,” he said.

“I’m a Brazilian who likes to play on the front foot, to be happy, to play joyful football. I like playing one against one, making assists, scoring goals too, and helping the team. My main characteristic, what I like the most, is being happy and getting fans up off their seats.

“My friend always used to say that I played a bit like Riyad Mahrez. But Mahrez is Mahrez, Savio is Savio, I don’t want to make people expect anything, just to show my football. But I like him a lot, how he plays. He’s an inspiration, that’s why I’ve chosen his number!”