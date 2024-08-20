Manchester City pushing Joao Cancelo towards exit from European football as Barcelona stall on move

Joao Cancelo is reportedly being pushed towards the exit door at Manchester City and specifically in the direction of Saudi Pro League side, Al-Hilal.

The 30-year-old is back with the Manchester City squad this summer during the opening stages of the new season, having seen his season-long loan at Barcelona expire and no movement from the La Liga side to bring him back into their squad just yet.

Cancelo has been eligible for selection in Manchester City’s opening two competitive fixtures against Manchester United in the FA Community Shield and Chelsea in the Premier League, but having been snubbed in both contests by Pep Guardiola.

Speaking during a previous press conference, Guardiola insisted that Cancelo could re-join his Manchester City first-team squad this season, whilst admitting that he has never doubted the player’s qualities despite their breakdown in relations midway through the 2022/23 season.

“In training we say ‘hi’, we talk, and trained. That’s all,” Guardiola said on Cancelo. “About what’s going to happen, it depends on his agent and the club. And at the end, if he has to stay, we will treat him like all the other players we have done since I’ve been here.”

But while Guardiola did state that Manchester City were yet to receive any concrete proposals for the player, a new line of reporting has pointed towards the Saudi Pro League as a potential destination for the outcast full-back.

According to the information of SPORTS ZONE, João Cancelo is now being pushed towards Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal by Manchester City in an attempt to secure a move for the Portuguese international before the transfer deadline.

The report emphasises that Cancelo’s playing time will be low at Manchester City this season should he stay, and while Barcelona want the player to return to the club following a loan spell last campaign, they have asked him to wait, presumably due to their financial situation.

From the side of Al-Hilal and their financial proposal for the Portugal international full-back, it is claimed that the Sadui club are offering Joao Cancelo a salary package worth $18 million per year.

Manchester City are content with their options in the right-back position even in the event of a Joao Cancelo departure this month, with Rico Lewis showcasing his exemplary qualities during the Premier League opener against Chelsea.

Kyle Walker continues to have the faith of his manager too, and remains likely to retain the captain’s armband into the new season following success throughout the last campaign including the fourth successive Premier League title.

Guardiola also believes he has capable back-up in the right-back position from the likes of Manuel Akanji and John Stones; both of whom excelled during the Treble-winning season of 2022/23.