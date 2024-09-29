Has Manchester City picked up a new injury concern?

Manchester City were held to a 1-all draw by Newcastle United yesterday at St. James Park. The game was a tight affair, and come the final whistle, a draw was probably a fair result. Josko Gvardiol’s goal in the 35th minute was cancelled out by Anthony Gordon’s second-half penalty. But coming out of the game has Manchester City picked up a fresh injury concern to one of their most important players?

Early in the first half of yesterday’s game Erling Haaland was accidentally stood on by Newcastle defender Dan Burn. There was no malice in the challenge from Burn, it was an innocuous coming together between the two players. But what was clear after the incident was that Erling Haaland was struggling. He played out the rest of the first half in obvious discomfort. Haaland looked a lot better in the second half after receiving treatment for the injury during the interval. The painful-looking injury can be seen below.

Erling Haaland’s ankle after being on the receiving end of a challenge by Newcastle’s Dan Burn 😳 pic.twitter.com/kqO66Sj3ed — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 28, 2024

Speaking after yesterday’s match Pep Guardiola told the media that City’s star striker had picked up a knock. When asked about Haaland’s injury Guardiola said: “Have some knocks, we’ll see the next days.”

Up next for Manchester City is Slovan Bratislava in UEFA Champions League action. The world champions will enter that game with Oscar Bobb, Nathan Ake, Kevin De Bruyne and Rodri all unavailable for the midweek match. Pep Guardiola will not want to lose his star striker for the match given just how many injuries the champions are currently dealing with.