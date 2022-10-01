Manchester City owner could be investigated for ‘helping Roman Abramovich evade sanctions’

Henry Bodkin
·4 min read
Sheikh Mansour bin Zaya Al Nahyan - AI Project/ Action Images
Sheikh Mansour bin Zaya Al Nahyan - AI Project/ Action Images

The owner of Manchester City Football Club could face a Foreign Office investigation for allegedly helping Roman Abramovich and other high-profile Russians evade sanctions.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been accused of allowing the United Arab Emirates, where he is deputy prime minister, to become flooded with superyachts and private jets belonging to oligarchs loyal to Vladimir Putin.

In a legal submission by international criminal lawyers to the Foreign Secretary, Sheikh Mansour is described as being “central” to the flow of sanctioned Russian assets to the middle eastern state since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February.

The West responded to the war with an unprecedented package of sanctions targeted at oligarchs believed to be enablers of Putin’s regime.

The intention was that depriving his key supporters of access to their vast wealth would help pressure Moscow to change course.

Abramovich’s jet stationed in Dubai

However, the billionaire sheikh, who has owned Manchester City since 2008, was accused this week of helping numerous sanctioned individuals to “conspicuously enjoy their wealth” by transferring their assets.

Mr Abramovich’s Boeing Dreamliner, thought to be worth £320 million, has been stationed in Dubai for extended periods since the beginning of the war, one of several jets across the UAE belonging to sanctioned Russians.

In June a US court ordered the seizure of the aircraft as part of the sanctions framework.

Many of the biggest and most lavish superyachts in the world have also been transferred to the federation of Arab states since February.

Roman Abramovich was sanctioned in March - Andrew Winning/ REUTERS
Roman Abramovich was sanctioned in March - Andrew Winning/ REUTERS

These include The Madame Gu, a £140 million vessel belonging to Andrei Skoch, a steel billionaire and member of the State Duma who has been a cheerleader for Putin’s actions.

The 324-foot vessel has a helicopter pad, gym and a beach club.

Andrey Melnichenko’s £270 million Motor Yacht A which, decked out with Baccarat crystal furniture and a secret room hidden behind mirrored panels, is also reported to have docked in the UAE in March.

It subsequently turned off its location transmitter, but, according to YouTube channel eSysman SuperYachts, it was recently spotted in Dubai near the World Islands.

The influx of Russian money into the UAE this year has also reportedly bolstered some parts of the economy, with property prices inflating.

UAE ‘destination of choice for sanctioned Putin supporters’

The request for a Foreign Office investigation into Sheikh Mansour’s alleged role in facilitating sanction evasions has been made by barristers Rhys Davies and Ben Keith on behalf of a Ukrainian activist who is not being named for security reasons.

It says the UAE “is now widely perceived to be the destination of choice for sanctioned supporters of Putin”.

It quoted reports that Russians are “increasingly approaching Sheikh Mansour’s office” for help moving wealth into the country.

Sheikh Mansour (centre left) - ALI HAIDER/EPA-EFE/REX
Sheikh Mansour (centre left) - ALI HAIDER/EPA-EFE/REX

If he was in the UK at any point when alleged sanction evasions were taking place, those actions might fall within UK jurisdiction.

The submission asks James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, to investigate whether Sheikh Mansour has committed any offences and whether he should be sanctioned himself.

Sheikh Mansour is beloved by supporters of Manchester City for using his wealth to spur the best run of success in the club’s history, with six Premier League titles since 2008.

‘Undermining sanctions encourages further violence’

Mr Davies, from Temple Garden Chambers, said: “The UK Government has shown itself to be one of Ukraine’s strongest supporters in the West and it is imperative that the UK Government properly investigates anyone who they suspect might be supporting Russia’s unlawful invasion of Ukraine, however powerful they are and wherever they might be.”

Mr Keith said: “The sanctions over the war in Ukraine are meant to prevent further bloodshed by discouraging aggression and violence. Anything that undermines the sanctions regime encourages further violence and suffering.”

The submission quotes one report stating that at least 38 businessmen or officials linked to Putin own dozens of properties in Dubai, collectively valued at more than $314 million.

The UAE is a strategic ally of the UK. However, the country abstained from voting on a draft UN resolution condemning Russia for its aggression in Ukraine.

In March, Sheikh Mansour sparked consternation for meeting with Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian dictator.

Asked for a response to the legal submission, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said it would not comment on specific cases.

It added that the Government was committed to ensuring compliance with sanctions.

Sheikh Mansour did not respond to a request to comment.

Neither did a representative of Mr Abramovich when asked to confirm the present location of his Dreamliner.

Latest Stories

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Feds tell Canadian hockey players with KHL teams in Russia, Belarus to get out

    Canadians continue to play hockey for Kontinental Hockey League teams in Russia and Belarus despite the Canadian government's warning to get out of those countries. The 48 Canadian players currently on KHL club rosters this season is the most from any country outside Russia. Forty-four are playing for clubs within Russian and Belarusian borders, with the other four in Kazakhstan. Russia, with Belarus a supporter, invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Canada has been firmly on the side of Ukraine in the co

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Devils hope they have right mix of youth, veterans

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have been one of the youngest teams in the past four seasons and missed the playoffs every time. The COVID-19 pandemic year was the only one in which they came close to making the postseason, only because the league increased the number of playoff teams from 16 to 24 to compensate for a shortened season. The story is getting old, but the kids are, too, and the Devils' Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt want to do something about it. There's no d

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Toronto Blue Jays clinch post-season berth with Orioles' loss to Red Sox

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays locked up a playoff spot Thursday afternoon without taking the field, securing a berth when the Boston Red Sox defeated the Baltimore Orioles 5-3. Canada's lone big-league team got the good news on an off-day ahead of Friday's series opener against the visiting Red Sox. With downtime valuable during the stretch drive, the team was expected to celebrate the accomplishment after the series opener against the Red Sox. It will be Toronto's first post-season appearance

  • Lions' Burnham placed on six-game injured list

    VANCOUVER — The B.C. Lions, who struggled in Saturday's 25-11 loss to the Calgary Stampeders, have lost one of their biggest offensive weapons. The CFL team confirmed Monday afternoon that veteran receiver Bryan Burnham suffered a fractured wrist in Saturday's setback and will be placed on the six-game injured list this week. Burnham led B.C. (9-4) with 58 receiving yards against the Stampeders. The Lions remain hopeful that both Burnham and injured quarterback Nathan Rourke will return in time

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Treaty 6 First Nations woman 1st to join NHL's Winnipeg Jets as collegiate scout

    The Winnipeg Jets have hired its first First Nations woman from Treaty 6 territory in Saskatchewan. Sydney Daniels, 27, is joining the National Hockey League team as a college scout, but the woman from the Mistawasis Nehiyawak First Nation has already enjoyed a long hockey career. Daniels grew up in the United States for most of her life and attended Harvard University, where she was captain of the Harvard Crimson hockey team. When her playing career in the National Collegiate Athletic Associati

  • Donato scores in OT as Seattle Kraken edge Vancouver Canucks 4-3

    VANCOUVER — It wasn't a game that mattered in the standings, but head coach Bruce Boudreau was still disappointed in how his Vancouver Canucks let a third-period lead evaporate on Thursday. Coming into the final frame, the Canucks were up 3-1 on the visiting Seattle Kraken. Twenty minutes later, the game was tied, forcing overtime, where Ryan Donato scored to give the Kraken a 4-3 comeback win in the pre-season matchup. “That’s what we talked about in between periods, is winning teams protect th

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Argos Carnell IV and Bethel-Thompson, Stamps QB Maier net CFL top performer honours

    TORONTO — Defensive back Maurice Carnell IV and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, along with Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier were named the CFL's top performers Tuesday. Carnell IV earned top-performer honours after registering two interceptions — one returned 35 yards for a TD — in Toronto's 45-15 road win over the Ottawa Redblacks. He also had five tackles and a pass knock-down as the Argos clinched a home playoff game with the victory. Maier was named the second top performer afte

  • Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.” Of course, that room would look a lot better with Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov — two of the top prospects in the loade