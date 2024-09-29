Will Manchester City move for a right-back in January? It appears to be a position of need

Speaking during his pre-game press conference ahead of City’s 1-all draw with Newcastle Pep Guardiola announced that Kyle Walker will be the Manchester City captain for this season. The England international will continue in the role he took last season. People can debate that decision until the cows come home. But watching Walker’s performances early this season could his form lead to Manchester City looking for another right-back in January? Given the circumstances surrounding City currently, that may be a realistic possibility in a few months.

This isn’t a knock on Kyle Walker as a player. He still has a vital role to play for Pep Guardiola’s side. As City’s captain, he will likely be a prominent player again this season. But he hasn’t been at his best to begin this season. There have been signs that age is slowly catching up to City’s captain. Having said that he did put in his best performance of the season during City’s 1-all draw against Newcastle yesterday. But again, he suffered from a lapse in concentration in the build-up to Anthony Gordon’s penalty yesterday. That is one factor that may see City look for cover at right-back in January. There is another that needs to be considered.

Rico Lewis began this season in sparkling form for Manchester City. The young England international looked like he was about to become City’s first-choice right-back this season. But Rodri’s season-ending knee injury has changed that. Lewis started yesterday’s game in midfield. That appears to be where he is needed the most by Manchester City at this stage. If that continues to be the case heading into the January transfer window it may force City to look for a right-back.

A familiar name has been linked with a potential move to Manchester City.

Pete O’Rourke has reported for footballinsider247.com that Manchester City maintain an interest in signing Bayer Leverkusen full-back Jeremie Frimpong. Furthermore, O’Rourke adds that Manchester United and Liverpool also have an interest in signing the Dutch international.

O’Rourke’s report indicates that Manchester City are continuing to maintain an interest in Jeremie Frimpong. That does give the impression that right-back is a position that City may look to upgrade in January or next summer. Based on the circumstances surrounding the City squad it would make sense if they did move from Jeremie Frimpong or another right-back in the near future. Kyle Walker’s form does appear to be a concern and Rico Lewis looks set to be deployed as a midfielder in the immediate future. So it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the champions move for a player like Frimpong on January.

Although Manuel Akanji or John Stones can play at right-back they are needed in other roles this season. That could see City dip into the January transfer market to find support for Kyle Walker. The January transfer window is still a few months away yet but there may be several positions for Manchester City to upgrade with right-back being one.