Manchester City and Liverpool's bitter rivalry is reaching boiling point

Liverpool and Man City's rivalry has defined recent Premier League seasons

On pure aesthetics, Liverpool and Manchester City have forged a rivalry to send purists weak at the knees. The 2-2 draw they produced 19 months ago was widely feted as a high-water mark in English football, with Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, fresh from a final-whistle embrace, ladling honeyed tributes on each other in their post-match press conferences. But the less palatable truth is that away from the blossoming managerial bromance, and the friendships on the pitch, these are two clubs bound most powerfully by the intensity of mutual loathing.

The very fact that Saturday’s match, the 21st such collision of the Klopp-Guardiola era, is taking place at 12.30pm at the Etihad, rather than in the tea-time slot originally intended, is a ruse to limit the potential for drunken skirmishes between fans. The Carabao Cup clash last December was a torrid experience, with one 15-year-old City supporter hit by a plastic cup filled with coins, sustaining injuries that her family said would scar her for life. The poison has been far from one-way, with pictures at Anfield last year revealing how despicable Hillsborough taunts were left daubed in the away end.

Where does it all originate, this hatred? How have two clubs stuffed to the gills with luminous talent been drawn into such implacable antipathy? It is a tale that predates the arrival of either superstar manager. At boardroom level, Liverpool fundamentally perceive City as filthy-rich arrivistes who have become impossible to tame. This much was evident when, in the summer of 2011, City announced a £400 million stadium naming rights deal with Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways. “How much was the losing bid?” tweeted Liverpool owner John W Henry, acidly.

The subtext was not difficult to discern, as Liverpool bristled at having to compete with City’s ocean of sovereign wealth. Ian Ayre, then the managing director, doubled down on Henry’s remark when he called the Etihad arrangement “odd”, explicitly querying its validity under financial fair play rules. City were furious at their rivals’ belligerence, indicating that none of their executives would have dreamt of acting in this way. Maybe not. But equally, would Liverpool have given a moment’s thought to rechristening Anfield the Fenway Sports Group Stadium?

Thus were the battle lines drawn, with one club drawing cachet from tradition and the other flaunting the trappings of nation-state ownership. It is a recipe for rancour, spiced by the fact that each wants what the other seemingly cannot have. Liverpool would dearly love a greater share of City’s recent glory: Klopp has, in eight years, achieved the three highest points totals in the club’s history, but with only one Premier League title to show for it. Without his inspiration, it is likely City would be in Bayern Munich mode by now, chasing a seventh consecutive championship.

By the same token, City covet a piece of Liverpool’s timeless prestige. Where Anfield’s fervour is self-generating, especially on the grand European nights, the nouveau riche in sky-blue have to try a little harder, staging pyrotechnic displays and handing out flags to fans. The impression is that the more silverware they stockpile, the more mundane an experience it is for everybody else. Even their Treble this year struggled to make the same impact in popular consciousness as Liverpool’s league triumph in 2020, their first for 30 years.

On the surface, Liverpool’s attitude to the City behemoth is one of weary fatalism, accepting that their self-sustaining business model stands little chance against a bottomless Middle Eastern bounty. Klopp infamously said last October: “We cannot act like them. It’s not possible.”

City were indignant. For all that Klopp’s dealings with Guardiola remain cordial, this is a mere veneer on the vipers’ nest of club politics beneath.

Today, the mood at Anfield towards City’s accomplishments comes close to outright mistrust. Twice in the last four years, they have lost the title by a single point on the final day to a club that stands accused of breaching the Premier League’s rules on more than 100 occasions. While City strongly deny any wrongdoing, Liverpool’s frustrations are magnified by the sense of feet being dragged. There is seldom much sympathy between the red and blue halves of Merseyside. But Liverpool share in the incredulity at the speed and severity of Everton’s 10-point deduction for rule breaches, when a resolution to the City case could be held up by expensive legal wrangling for another few years.

The condition that best describes this fraught dynamic is status anxiety. While Liverpool might feel a superiority over City in terms of passion and folklore, they are at a loss as to how to derail the champions’ supremacy. Klopp was derided last month when he called for a replay against Tottenham, furious at Var for chalking off a legitimate goal for Luis Diaz. But his rage owed much to a dread that Liverpool had lost to decisive ground to City once more. He has seen this story before, where a single error or injustice can be punished by City’s remorseless late-season form, and he conveys a palpable terror of it happening again.

Managerial niceties only mask the venom of this particular rivalry - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

It is a strain we are unaccustomed to seeing between title contenders. Typically, such enmities have been manifested on the touchline, with the history of Manchester United versus Arsenal told for 17 years by the histrionics between Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger. For Liverpool and City, the antagonism is less personal than institutional. At face value, the players are convivial enough: Kevin De Bruyne and Virgil van Dijk are close friends, even meeting on the school run, while Ederson buried his competition with Alisson as Brazil’s No 1 goalkeeper by taking him out for lunch when he signed for Liverpool in 2018. It is at the executive level where the edginess is most acute.

City have long viewed Liverpool as integral to the establishment they have sought to dislodge. That itself is ironic, given the pride taken at Anfield in the expression of anti-establishment positions. Liverpool, in response, have formed a view of themselves as the anti-City. It is apt to recall the words of Henry when he first assumed control in 2010: “I don’t have ‘Sheikh’ in front of my name.” That would not matter, he stressed, so long as his club could be assured of a level playing field.

It is this guarantee, so far as Liverpool are concerned, that has yet to materialise. In City, they are confronting not only an adversary of fathomless riches but one that, in the eyes of detractors, has 115 asterisks still to remove in the legal fight ahead. Once, we were content to luxuriate in this spectacle as a showcase for peak football, for two managers unsurpassed in intensity and innovation. But the facade of innocence could not last. Years of pent-up bitterness are coming to the boil, rendering this latest contest less a meeting of equals than a face-off between the all-conquering City and their arch-sceptics. It is an increasingly incendiary cocktail.

