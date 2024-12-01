What do Manchester City have to do to get at Liverpool at Anfield?

Manchester City take on Liverpool today at Anfield in a massive Premier League fixture. Pep Guardiola’s side will face Arne Slot’s high-flying outfit out of form and appearing to be low on confidence. But each game is won and lost on the pitch, and if the world champions can get a result today, it could provide them with the boost they need to get their season back on track.

It will be a tough game at a venue Manchester City doesn’t traditionally play well at. But speaking in an interview with mancity.com, Phil believes today’s game is a must-win fixture. Speaking about today’s match, Foden said: “Playing in a Man City shirt, there are expectations – I don’t think going to Anfield on Sunday is any different. Just because the recent results haven’t been right, it doesn’t change much. We have to go there and win. It’s a must-win game – we have to think like this. Football is a funny old game, and anything can happen. It’s still early – Liverpool are looking strong and looking like they’re not going to lose many points. We’ll see what happens.”

With Phil Foden’s saying that today’s match is a must-win match, here are three key areas in my opinion to today’s game that could help Manchester City pick up a result at Anfield against the Premier League leaders.

Be defensively organised and avoid costly lapses at the back.

Across Manchester City’s six-game winless run, they have conceded 17 goals in those 6 games. That is a deplorable defensive record. Manchester City have been too easy to break down, and that’s cost them. If anything sums up Manchester City’s defensive issues it’s the image below. That’s the high defensive line that was in place for Feyenoord’s third goal during City’s 3-all draw at the Etihad on Tuesday. Everything that has gone wrong defensively can be seen in the image below.

Today Pep Guardiola’s side must be better organised at the back. If they aren’t Liverpool could make the world champions pay a heavy price. Liverpool’s attack appears to be ideally suited to exploit one of Manchester City’s biggest weaknesses. The pace of Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, for example, does pose a massive threat to City’s frailties. Add that to their quality and the threat of Liverpool’s attack does loom large over today’s match.

Whoever starts at the back for Manchester City today must be on their game. Errors like the ones that have plagued Josko Gvardiol recently must be kept to a minimum. Whoever out of Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Kyle Walker and Rico Lewis starts today must be on their game at the back. The quality is there. It’s time that City’s defence played with the solidarity that they are known for. That’s their challenge today and it could prove crucial to today’s result.

Take control of the midfield battle.

The midfield battle at Anfield today may well decide today’s game. Arne Slot’s side do possess plenty of quality in midfield. Whoever Slot starts in midfield can dictate today’s match. With options such as Alexis MacAlister, Ryan Gravenbach, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai to name a few today’s hosts possess a formidable midfield. They also play in a slightly different manner to what City are accustomed to when Liverpool were managed by Jurgen Klopp. But for me, Manchester City’s midfielders must stand up today.

Ilkay Gundogan is key today for Manchester City. He is going to have a vital role to play in the heart of City’s midfield. I’m expecting him to start and be tasked with controlling today’s game from a City point of view. To win the midfield battle I believe Matheus Nunes must start at Anfield. His game complements that of Gundogan and against Feyenoord before Gundogan was substituted the pair did show signs that they could form a partnership in midfield. If they can do the job today it may go a long way in helping Manchester City pick up a victory today.

Whoever starts alongside them in midfield will have a crucial role to play. Whether it’s Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva or Phil Foden they will have to match the energy of Liverpool’s midfield. If they do that they could well decide today’s match.

Convert their chances when they do arise.

Another issues that has plagued Manchester City of late is their failure to take their chances. Erling Haaland has been scoring goals but also has missed several chances of late. In City’s 4-nil loss to Tottenham last weekend he missed several which could’ve given Manchester City the impetus to go on with the game at the Etihad last Saturday.

That can’t happen today. If Haaland is presented with any quality chances he must take them. He also needs support today. Liverpool are strong at the back, that has been clear to see all season. So it can’t be Haaland or bust today. Players such as Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Savinho, Jack Grealish or Bernardo Silva must help City’s top scorer today. If they do they will give Liverpool’s defence something entirely different to think about.

Summary.

Manchester City will enter today’s game with their backs against the wall. Liverpool are rightly favourites for today’s match. But if the world champions can get the three areas listed above right it may help them pick up a crucial victory today. That’s the challenge for Pep Guardiola’s side and one they must meet head on if they are to prosper at Anfield today.