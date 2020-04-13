Manchester City keeping tabs on £6m teenage Ajax forward Sontje Hansen

Photograph: Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Manchester City are scouting Sontje Hansen, the 17-year-old Ajax forward who was the golden boot winner at last year’s Under-17 World Cup in Brazil.

Hansen’s contract expires in summer 2021 and the Dutch youth international would cost in the region of £6m, a relative bargain for City given his talent and potential. Hansen has played twice for Ajax, making his Eredivisie debut with a 15-minute substitute appearance in December’s 6-1 defeat of Den Haag.

In Brazil, Hansen scored six times for the Netherlands in seven matches to claim the golden boot, a return that featured a hat-trick in the last-16 win over Nigeria. He was moved to No 9 after playing on the wing earlier in the tournament, where the Dutch side eventually finished fourth. Hansen drew praise from Antoine Griezmann, the Barcelona forward, who privately messaged him to offer encouragement.

Hansen’s clever, pacy style and an ability to operate wide and centrally fits the mould Pep Guardiola likes his attackers to have. City’s manager is conscious that Sergio Agüero, the club’s record goalscorer, could leave when his contract expires at the end of next season.

While Gabriel Jesus is still considered Agüero’s long-term successor, Guardiola is conscious of the need to bolster his forward ranks, with Leroy Sané’s future also undecided. Bayern Munich have been repeatedly linked with the German winger, having publicly voiced their interest in him last summer.

City have scouted Hansen several times. In addition to the Under-17 World Cup in Brazil and several Uefa Youth League games, Hansen was watched during the Netherlands’ triumphant Euro Under-17 campaign in Ireland last summer. He scored in the 4-2 final win over Italy and was voted into Uefa’s team of the tournament.

Hansen is also attracting interest in Italy where Internazionale, Milan and Juventus are monitoring him, while Bundesliga side RB Leipzig also retain an interest.