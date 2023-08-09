Paquetá will push West Ham to sell as Manchester City prepare £70m bid

Photograph: Simon Dael/Shutterstock

Lucas Paquetá will push for West Ham to let him join Manchester City, who are preparing a bid to sign the Brazil midfielder. Pep Guardiola is looking to strengthen in midfield and Paquetá is interested in joining the treble winners.

West Ham, who have reached an agreement in principle to sign the Manchester United defender Harry Maguire for £30m and revived their move for the Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, have lost Declan Rice and are reluctant to sell another key player. West Ham have knocked back an initial approach from City for Paquetá, saying it fell below their expectations, but the European champions are expected to return with an opening offer of £70m.

It is likely to take more for West Ham to consider selling Paqueta. It can be revealed that the Brazil international’s contract contains an £85m release clause that does not become active until next summer.

However it is understood that Paqueta has grown unsettled and is considering his future. The attacking midfielder, who became West Ham’s record signing when he joined from Lyon for £51m last summer, is understood to be unimpressed with the club’s struggle to fill the hole left by Rice’s £105m move to Arsenal.

Paquetá, who became a favourite at the London Stadium after a slow start, does not want to be involved in another relegation battle and has concerns over West Ham’s ambition. West Ham fear it will be difficult to convince the 25-year-old to ignore the lure of playing for Guardiola. There is concern over how the player will react if denied a move.

Paquetá scored five goals last season and became more influential in the final third. He is a creative talent who delivered the assist for Jarrod Bowen to score the winner against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.

There have been times, however, when Paquetá has not looked suited to the style under David Moyes. West Ham are at their most dangerous when absorbing pressure and looking to hit on the counterattack. Paquetá would arguably be more effective in a side that dominate possession.

That would be the case at City, who have space in midfield after losing Ilkay Gündogan to Barcelona on a free transfer. City have signed Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea and were interested in Rice before he joined Arsenal for £105m. The European champions have also lost the Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez to the Saudi Pro League and could replace him by moving for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, who is also a target for Chelsea.

West Ham have endured frustration since selling Rice but are poised to announce the Mexico midfielder Edson Álvarez as their first summer signing. They have agreed a £32m deal with Ajax and intend to make another addition in midfield. West Ham have had a £30m bid for Manchester United’s Scott McTominay knocked back and are pushing again for Ward-Prowse.

Southampton rejected West Ham’s most recent offer, worth up to £30m, and the deal had looked dead at the start of the week. Talks have resumed and the clubs are closer to an agreement for the 28-year-old. Southampton value Ward-Prowse at £40m but West Ham are looking to pay a lower fee.

West Ham are also interested in signing the Chelsea left-back Ian Maatsen on loan with an option to buy. Sources have given West Ham a chance of agreeing a permanent deal for Maatsen.