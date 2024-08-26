Manchester City identify potential Haaland back-up

Manchester City have considered a move to sign Orri Oskarsson from FC Copenhagen before the transfer deadline.

The 19-year-old has emerged as an option for Pep Guardiola’s side as the Citizens consider signing a centre-forward before the transfer window closes on Friday.

Julian Alvarez’s departure to Atletico Madrid has left Manchester City short of cover for Erling Haaland and Copenhagen teenager Oskarsson is a player on the club’s radar.

Oskarsson scored 15 goals in all competitions during a breakout season in 2023/24 and has started the new season in prolific form.

City are monitoring his progress in Denmark, with Copenhagen valuing the forward at around €20m (£16.9m) amid interest from a wealth of European clubs.

The Athletic are reporting that City are unlikely to move for Oskaarsson in the coming days, though rival interest from Premier League teams, Real Sociedad and FC Porto could change that stance. However, Porto have since completed a deal to sign former Chelsea target Samu Omorodion from Atletico Madrid.

Oskarsson, who has eight caps and two goals for Iceland at international level, is on City’s shortlist of strikers, alongside Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi.

