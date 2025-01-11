Manchester City are fully focused on Salford City despite all of the background noise

As it stands currently the transfer window has been the primary focus of attention this week. Who Manchester City could sign has dominated the headlines. But amongst all of the noise, Pep Guardiola’s side has a game to win today against Salford City. Today’s FA Cup tie is the sole focus of Pep Guardiola and his team despite what is going on in the background.

Speaking during his pre-game press conference yesterday Pep Guardiola knows today’s match won’t be a walkover. Salford City will enter today’s match off the back of a good run of form and will be eager to cause an FA Cup boilover at the Etihad. Speaking about the game, Guardiola told the media: “I’ve lived in Salford for the last eight years, so I will be playing against my neighbourhood, my hometown. I have a lot of respect for the manager, we played years ago at Oxford and when he was assistant to Sam Allardyce at Leeds. The last six games, six clean sheets and six victories, so I have huge respect for them and what they do, the intensity, and we will take it seriously like we always have done. Hopefully, we can do a good game and make it three wins in a row – it’s a long time since it happened.”

All that matters for Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City players today is getting a victory over Salford City. What is happening in the background with the transfer market is irrelevant to today’s match. It’s another big game for Pep Guardiola’s side, and they will focus on picking up a victory today. If they can beat Salford City, it will make three consecutive wins, and City could start to build into the second half of the season. But Salford City will be determined not to become a footnote in City’s season.

That is the task in front of Pep Guardiola’s side today. Put the background noise to one side and progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup. It’s all that matters as events in the transfer market won’t have any influence on today’s match.