Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez ordered by court to pay more than £3000 to nanny

A Premier League footballer and his wife have reportedly been ordered to hand over thousands of pounds to their children’s nanny who complained she had not been properly paid by the star.

A judge ruled Manchester City player Riyad Mahrez, who makes £200,000-a-week with the champions, and wife Rita made an unauthorised deduction from Catalina Miraflores’s pay packet, The Sun reports.

The money was reportedly owed for overtime and expenses incurred by the nanny, who was paid £12-an-hour, for looking after their children after the footballer moved from Leicester City to Manchester.

The 28-year-old winger transferred to Manchester in 2018 as part of a deal reported to be worth £60 million.

Employment judge John Sherratt ruled that the star sportsman, who also plays for the Algerian national team, and his partner should have paid their nanny £3,612.

The couple should also have covered expenses incurred by Ms Miraflores and were ordered to pay £150 in damages.

Ms Miraflores, 52, told the paper: “I worked really, really hard for that money. But he had not paid me. I didn’t know what to do.

“There was never any problem with my work. I worked all of those hours and should be paid.”

Mr Sherratt said in a written judgment: “The respondents have made an unauthorised deduction from the claimant’s wages and are ordered to pay the claimant the net sum of £3,612.

“The respondents, in breach of contract, have failed to pay certain expenses to the claimant and are ordered to pay damages to the claimant in the sum of £150.00.”

Mahrez has until July 3 to comply with the order.

