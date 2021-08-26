Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy charged with four counts of rape

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy has been charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

Mendy, of Withinlee Road, Prestbury, has been remanded in police custody and is set to appear at Chester Magistrates' Court on Friday 27 August.

In a statement, Cheshire Constabulary said: "The charges relate to three complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021."

Manchester Cty confirmed the 27 year old has been suspended pending an investigation.

The club said in a statement: "The matter is subject to a legal process and the Club is therefore unable to make further comment until that process is complete."

Man City spent a reported £49.2m signing the left-back player from Monaco in 2017. He last played for the club on 15 August, during their 1-0 defeat against Tottenham.