Manchester City to field new signings against Chelsea as injury crisis continues

All three of Manchester City’s new signings will go straight into their squad for Saturday’s Premier League clash against Chelsea.

Forward Omar Marmoush and defenders Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov all arrived at the Etihad Stadium this week as the champions moved to bolster their squad amid an underwhelming campaign.

With injuries continuing to bite, manager Pep Guardiola feels he has little option but to bring the new faces into the reckoning.

Asked if the new signings were ready to play, Guardiola said at a press conference: “Yes. We don’t have players. They can play but I don’t know (what position) yet.”

The trio have joined City for combined initial fees of £122.5million.

They represent the club’s first major moves in a January transfer window for several years and were prompted by a lengthy injury list and unexpected slump in form.

After winning four Premier League titles in succession, Guardiola began the current campaign confident in the strength of his playing group.

But with City having fallen off the pace in the title race, this summer’s plans to start overhauling an ageing squad have now been brought forward.

Omar Marmoush will be hoping for his debut this weekend (DPA via PA Wire)

Guardiola said: “Last season we didn’t do much due to the exceptional quality of the team.

“We anticipated three or four and we should do it in summer, (but) we had to do it here for the amount of injuries, the problems that we had.”

Guardiola hopes the three additions can bring a new energy to a group reeling from another setback in midweek.

City had looked to have rediscovered their zest after thrashing Ipswich 6-0 last weekend but they then contrived to lose 4-2 at Paris St Germain on Wednesday after leading 2-0.

That defeat has left them in danger of failing to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages and they must beat Club Brugge next week to progress.

“Well, new players can help,” Guardiola said. “Of course, they are here for that reason.

“It would not have happened without the amount of circumstances that we’ve had, and tomorrow we have, at a push, just one or two central defenders available.

“That’s why it’s important to have more (in the) squad, but the best energy is when you can win games and play good. That’s what we have to try to do again.”

Centre-back Ruben Dias is back on the casualty list after suffering a groin injury in the first half in Paris. Nathan Ake and Jeremy Doku are also out with Rodri a long-term absentee.

City are fifth in the table, two points behind Chelsea.

Ruben Dias is sidelined for City (Nick Potts/PA)

This weekend’s encounter could have a significant impact in the battle for Champions League qualification and, with the Club Brugge match to follow, Guardiola recognises a crucial few days lie ahead.

He said: “It’s really important for the quality of the side, that Chelsea have been, they’re close in the table, and with the big, big problems that we’ve had in the recent past.

“The goal this week is really, really important. The next two games are finals for us.

“We’re going out with our people (behind us), they’re going to support us to do good performance and take the results that we need.”