Manchester City to face Southampton in the last eight of the Carabao Cup

Manchester City’s quest for a seventh Carabao Cup in 10 years will continue with a quarter-final tie against Southampton.

City beat defending champions Liverpool in a Christmas cracker, earning a 3-2 victory at the Etihad Stadium in the first game back after the World Cup break.

Their next test will be a visit to St Mary’s in the week commencing January 9.

League One Charlton’s reward for beating Brighton in the fourth round is a visit to Manchester United.

The Addicks are the only non-Premier League side left in the draw and they face a stern test against United, who are currently 57 places above them in the league ladder.

Nottingham Forest will be hoping to add more stories to their rich history in the League Cup as they host Wolves in a midlands derby.

Newcastle’s fans are beginning to dream of glory and they will have their sights set on a semi-final berth as they host Leicester in the last eight.