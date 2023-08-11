Manchester City and Erling Haaland have not lost their hunger – they look ravenous

Pep Guardiola remonstrated with Erling Haaland as the players walked off at half time - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

At this rate the other 19 clubs will have to start a petition for Erling Haaland to be kicked out of the Premier League. At this rate Manchester City will become the first English team to win the league four seasons in a row with the only downside another hamstring injury – a recurrence of the problem he suffered in the Champions League final – to Kevin De Bruyne that will rule him out for several weeks.

A premature prediction on the title? Obviously. But with the opening fixture the gold standard has immediately been set and any hope that City – or Haaland – would not have the appetite after gorging on trophies in the last campaign was banished.

They are ravenous. And no one more so than Haaland. It is actually beginning to look unfair. The 23-year-old is undoubtedly the world’s best goalscorer and while Alan Shearer might be cheekily celebrating Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich, as it helps him preserve his 260-goal Premier League record, it will be obliterated by Haaland if he stays any length of time.

“Deadly. Just brilliant,” Shearer tweeted and it is like the sixth former insisting he plays against the primary kids in the schoolyard. And yet, remarkably, Pep Guardiola was not happy at half-time. As he strode across the pitch he berated a disgruntled looking Haaland and angrily pushed away a TV camera as it tried to close in on the pair. Was there a problem? Or was it just another sign of the incredible standards?

“That was from the last action, when I got a bit mad because Bernardo [Silva] didn’t play me [in],” Haaland explained. “So [Guardiola] was mad at me.” It was an exposure of what is being demanded with Guardiola explaining that Haaland wanted Bernardo to play the ball more quickly to him with the midfielder refusing to do so as City had lost possession cheaply a couple of times before that.

“He was not frustrated, I am not frustrated. In football it happens. Don’t be dramatic,” Guardiola chided inquisitors with Haaland adding that he was young and hungry to improve. “There is more to come,” he said – which sounded as much as a threat than a promise. It was, as Guardiola also pointedly remarked, “deja vu”.

Haaland scored his goalscorer's instinct to pounce early on at Burnley - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

Haaland failed to score in the Community Shield, just as he did last season when he responded with two goals in his first league match – against West Ham United. And we all know what happened after that with 50 more goals. Burnley stood no chance and it is now, in eight meetings, eight wins and 25-0 to City against them on aggregate. Not that they are a poor team.

Far from it. On this evidence Vincent Kompany’s attractive, threatening side will acquit themselves well. They have good young players in Lyle Foster, Sander Berge – newly signed from Sheffield United – Mohamed Amdouni and Luca Koleosho. But they just could not cope with the champions and they could not cope with Haaland and lost substitute Anass Zaroury to a red card in injury time for an ugly lunge at Kyle Walker.

The two strikes by the Norwegian means he has scored 100 goals in Europe’s top five leagues – 63 for Borussia Dortmund and 37 for City – and the efficiency of his finishing and the economy of his touches is unprecedented. He was booed as he was substituted, with Guardiola congratulating him. That is what fear does to opposing fans. The dominance was summed up by the brilliance of Haaland’s first goal – which was closely followed, in the excellence of its construction and execution, by his second.

“Welcome back to the Premier League, Burnley!” roared the tannoy announcer as the players walked out. And then 185 seconds after the referee’s whistle, City scored. Haaland scored. Up and running already. And what a goal it was. It was beautiful and incisive with De Bruyne playing a corner to Phil Foden at the near post. Burnley were napping and never woke up as the ball was worked back to De Bruyne by Bernardo with a lovely reverse pass. The cross was cushioned down by the utterly outstanding Rodri with a header and Haaland anticipated quickly to stab it home.

There was reasons for Vincent Kompany to be encouraged by his team's performance - Getty Images/Simon Stacpoole

It was his first touch and it meant that of the 20 Premier League teams Haaland has faced he has scored against 17 of them (the exceptions are Liverpool, Chelsea and Brentford). It was hostile. Connor Roberts lost patience and simply pushed Rico Lewis over, with the City left-back falling into the corner flag and earning a free-kick and appearing to be struck by something thrown from the home crowd. Burnley later confirmed a fan had been ejected and, if guilty, would receive a stadium ban.

“Boring, boring City,” goaded the Burnley fans as their team grew into the game. Big mistake. Suddenly City seized control and Haaland struck again. It was another astonishing take as Walker’s low pull-back was teed up by Julian Alvarez and Haaland simply hammered it first time into the net off the crossbar. There was barely any backlift and barely any celebration, just a little smile as he strode towards Walker. Replays will show, however, that for both goals Haaland had been allowed to drift free by Burnley.

Haaland's second goal was the pick of City's three on the night - Getty Images/Simon Stacpoole

It knocked the air out of them. The noise dropped. There was a mood of resignation. It is what City and Haaland can do even against such a vibrant, progressive team as the one that has been fashioned by Kompany. Haaland will understandably garner the headlines but it was apt that Rodri ended any doubt.

The midfielder runs the game for City, he is irreplaceable, and can finish – as he showed in the Champions League Final – and he smashed the ball home after a scramble from a free-kick. It was a trigger for Guardiola to run through his substitutions, including a debut – at left-back - for £77.6 million defender Josko Gvardiol.

Without Ruben Dias – who suffered concussion in training – and John Stones – not fully fit – it was another ominous sign of just how formidable they are. Good luck to the rest.

