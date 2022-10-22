Manchester City dominate Tottenham thanks to Bunny Shaw double

Khadija Shaw heads a goal - Offside

Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw's brace helped Manchester City to a confidence-boosting win at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Shaw's standout performance in the 3-0 victory saw her goal tally rise to five in four games this season. With it, the Jamaican striker became the league's top scorer and earned City a first away win of the term.



That's now 14 goals in 13 career WSL starts for Shaw and her continuing that form will be essential for a City side that has lost key personnel. Right-back Lucy Bronze and playmaker Keira Walsh both defected to Barcelona over the summer and Walsh in particular has been missed as City opened their WSL campaign with two losses.



Two dominant wins on the bounce saw them move from eighth to sixth in the table, and point to a change in fortune as they adapt to their new line up.



Meanwhile Tottenham's afternoon was miserable, as they dropped to eighth and were largely uncompetitive. It began with Ellie Brazil stretchered off with a brace on her left leg, after she was clipped by City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck on the edge of the box in the fourth minute. It looked like a serious knee injury for the 23-year-old in only her first start of the season.



Though Tottenham mostly held City at bay throughout the rest of the half, when Shaw scored a header from Alex Greenwood's corner in the 41st minute it spelled the end of this match.

Manchester City's Yui Hasegawa in action with Tottenham Hotspur's Jessica Ngunga - Reuters

At that point Tottenham had zero shots to their name so for all their work pushing City back had shown little threat of actually scoring. Then never managed a single shot on target in the whole match and within two mins of the second half starting, Shaw had her brace, after nicking the ball off Molly Bartrip and then surging forward with a long-range rocket.



A few moments later, Shaw collapsed to the ground after the ball appeared to hit her on the jaw. It looked like she was out cold briefly, but after receiving lengthy medical attention and walking off the pitch unaided, she was back on the field of play. It raised questions about the head injury protocols, as Shaw had laid motionless for a time before coming to.



As for the match itself, Hemp put it firmly out of Tottenham's reach in the 76th by outsmarting Amy Turner on the left wing and firing a low shot into the net.



There was a decent and lively crowd at Tottenham's new Brisbane Road home for the 11:30am kick off. Unfathomably though, they were all sat in one stand, out of view of the Sky Sports television cameras above them which faced the almost empty East stand across the way.



Putting the crowd where viewers at home can see them is a basic ticketing change that could completely alter the watching experience in the WSL - and one clubs should surely have clocked onto by now.