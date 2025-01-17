Manchester City demonstrate ‘concretely’ interest in €80 million Serie A star as fourth January transfer planned

Officials at Manchester City are now plotting what could become their fourth new arrival of the January transfer window, according to reports from Italy.

Two new arrivals have now landed in England after it was revealed that Vitor Reis had made the trip from Sao Paulo to Manchester via Lisbon on Wednesday night, followed shortly after by Abdukodir Khusanov on a private jet from Paris.

Both players are expected to complete their Manchester City medicals in the coming hours with formal announcements from the club expected very soon, and the intent to do business does not stop there.

It has now widely been reported that Manchester City have struck an agreement in principle with Eintracht Frankfurt for Omar Marmoush, with the Egyptian forward strengthening Pep Guardiola’s forward line off the back of a sensational first-half of the Bundesliga season.

But with a spend of over £100 million through three new arrivals, Manchester City would not be blamed for easing off, although the need for a rebuild of their ageing squad is evident and officials within the Etihad Stadium are aware of the need for wider action.

Now, according to the information of journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester City have shown an interest in Juventus’ versatile full-back Andrea Cambiaso, whose holds a mid-season valuation of €80 million.

It is detailed that the stance taken by the Serie A club on the 24-year-old is due to their reluctance to sell in January, while it is stressed that no formal offer has arrived from City despite their concrete demonstration of interest.

It remains to be seen what Manchester City’s next steps will be in light of the valuation placed on Cambiaso at this stage of the season, and whether the club feel as though it is a deal they can put the groundwork into now and allow it to be completed in the summer.

What is sure is that an opening is emerging in Manchester City’s first-team squad in the full-back position, with Kyle Walker informing the club of his desire to leave in the coming days and weeks.

That was revealed by Pep Guardiola over the course of the weekend, who stated that the 34-year-old right-back had signalled his intention to club bosses to explore his options in the market, with a belief in some quarters that a move to Italy is of interest.