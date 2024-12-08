Manchester City’s defensive leader put in an inspired display against Crystal Palace

There were positives to take from Manchester City’s 2-all draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park yesterday. A depleted City squad fought and scrapped their way to a point in London. They had every excuse to say it was all too hard but they were determined not to lose yesterday. That was admirable. The performances of several players stood out more than others. But the performance of City’s defensive leader, Ruben Dias, stood out at Selhurst Park yesterday.

Dias did all he could to help drive his team to a crucial victory yesterday. He was City’s rock at the back and put his body on the line on multiple occasions for his team. City’s defensive leader made four crucial blocks across the game. Each one was vital in preventing Crystal Palace from getting shots on target. If anyone typified the spirit of this Manchester City team yesterday it was Ruben Dias. While Kyle Walker and Rico Lewis struggled defensively yesterday Dias did all he could to cover for two of his teammates and lift the rest of his team. His performance will likely be forgotten in the scheme of things but it was an outstanding individual display at the back from Ruben Dias.

Manchester City entered yesterday’s game without Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake and John Stones. That left Pep Guardiola with a makeshift defence. Dias playing alongside Josko Gvardiol at centre-back helped Gvardiol’s game. Perhaps that may become City’s centre-back pairing in time. Their games complement each other at the back. That stood out as Walker and Lewis struggled at right and left back respectively. Without the performance of Dias it is unlikely that Manchester City would’ve left Selhurst Park with a point. He was that good and that influential.

The performance of Ruben Dias yesterday was utterly brilliant. A defender rarely gets such high praise in a game but he deserves it. Manchester City’s defensive leader did all he could to inspire his team to a victory at Selhurst Park yesterday. But it wasn’t to be as Pep Guardiola’s side left London with a point. But if Dias has his way his team will emerge from these trying circumstances stronger. That is something that he demands. And it showed yesterday as he did all he could to inspire his team.