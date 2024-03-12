Manchester City: Defender Kyle Walker praises referee Michael Oliver after Liverpool draw

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker praised referee Michael Oliver for not "crumbling" and giving Liverpool a last-gasp penalty in Sunday's 1-1 draw.

Jeremy Doku made a chest-high challenge on Alexis Mac Allister with virtually the last kick of the game.

Mac Allister and Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said afterwards that it was a penalty but neither Oliver nor the video assistant referee deemed it a foul.

"I think the referee did really well," Walker told Sky Sports.

"I feel once you have the Anfield crowd behind them, he could've crumbled - but that shows his experience, that shows his character.

"That's why he's regarded as probably one of the best referees in this country and the world at the minute."

Liverpool midfielder Mac Allister, who equalised earlier with a 50th-minute penalty, added that Oliver "did a very good job but I think he made a mistake in the last decision".

Asked if he thought it was a foul, Walker replied: "It's probably not for me to say if I think it's a pen. If I say it's not a pen, it's headlines. If I say it is a pen, it's headlines.

"The VAR's checked it, the ref's done it - that's all I'm going to say on that."

Speaking on Sky Sports at the time of the incident, former Premier League referee Mike Dean said: "I think he's touched the ball Doku, but with the follow through he's caught him right in the chest.

"I think it could be a penalty. It's a massive decision by the VAR. Tiny touch on the ball, but the follow through's caught him on the ribcage."

Sunday's result means Liverpool are behind Premier League leaders Arsenal on goal difference, with defending champions City a point further back.

All three sides have 10 games left, with the Blues aiming to become the first team to be English champions four years running.

"I don't think anyone's got the edge, we've all got some tough games [to come]," Walker added.

"We know the Premier League, we've been here many years and seen lots of twists and turns, ups and downs.

"There's a lot of football to be played and, hopefully for Manchester City, we go and do four in a row, which no-one's ever done."

'Do teams now view Manchester City differently?'

Liverpool had 19 shots, their most in a game against City since February 2013, with 12 of them coming in the second half, but the hosts were unable to get in front after Mac Allister's equaliser.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's The Monday Night Club, former Premier League striker Chris Sutton said: "I wonder whether there are teams now who view Manchester City differently because of the way Liverpool dealt with them in the second half.

"I think there are teams out there who have the courage to get after Manchester City and not let them control games.

"I don't think I've seen Manchester City as uncomfortable as they were in that second half, and that's a testament to the way that Liverpool got after them," he added.

"They looked human, for once, they made mistakes and Liverpool put them under all sorts of pressure."

England and Manchester City defender Steph Houghton said: "What Liverpool did, I don't think anybody's really done that to City for a couple of seasons.

"I don't think City are firing on all cylinders, but all I hear everybody talking about is that City have been in this position before. They have that experience to see this period out."