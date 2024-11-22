Manchester City defeated by Premier League in bitter APT battle

Manchester City defeated by Premier League in APT battle

Premier League clubs have approved changes to sponsorship rules despite vehement opposition from Manchester City and Aston Villa.

Within minutes of the 20 shareholders meeting in central London, executives approved three amendments to associated-party transactions.

Discussions have been knife-edge in recent days but Telegraph Sport reported on Thursday how those backing the league were confident they had the numbers.

The league will now hope to draw a line under a costly legal row that has divided the league. City, however, have previously warned of more potential action, having declared the rules “void” following the conclusions of a tribunal they brought over the summer.

The Premier League confirmed in a statement that clubs had “approved changes” after consultation in recent weeks. “The Premier League has conducted a detailed consultation with clubs - informed by multiple opinions from expert, independent Leading Counsel - to draft rule changes that address amendments required to the system,” the league added.

“This relates to integrating the assessment of Shareholder loans, the removal of some of the amendments made to APT rules earlier this year and changes to the process by which relevant information from the League’s ‘databank’ is shared with a club’s advisors.

“The purpose of the APT rules is to ensure clubs are not able to benefit from commercial deals or reductions in costs that are not at Fair Market Value (FMV) by virtue of relationships with Associated Parties. These rules were introduced to provide a robust mechanism to safeguard the financial stability, integrity and competitive balance of the League.

Following intense club-to-club lobbying in recent days, senior Premier League figures expressed concerns about the precedent of allowing a club too much influence in shaping the way forward.

The Premier League needed 14 of its 20 clubs to vote in favour of its proposed changes. It is not yet clear whether Villa and City, who both confirmed they would oppose, gathered many allies.

An independent panel’s judgment, published last month, found two aspects of APT rules were unlawful. The league maintains “discrete elements” of its rules can “quickly and effectively be remedied”, but City claimed APT laws introduced in 2021 are “discriminatory and distortive”.

Clubs siding with the league on Friday maintained minor amendments are a proportionate response to the 175-page ruling last month. The vote on APTs at the shareholder meeting covered three areas: integrating shareholder loans into the APT rules, providing earlier club access to a databank on business dealings and an amendment to the wording of the fair market value testing regime.

More to follow...