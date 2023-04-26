Manchester City crushes Arsenal to take control of Premier League title race

Manchester City routed first-place Arsenal, 4-1, on Wednesday, seizing control of the English Premier League title race after months of pursuit.

Kevin De Bruyne scored twice for City in a totally one-sided game at the Etihad Stadium that saw Arsenal on their heels from kickoff, and Erling Haaland's 33rd goal of the season set a new Premier League record for a 38-game campaign.

The victory pulled the defending champions within two points of the leaders, but City (seven games remaining) has played two less games than Arsenal (five remaining) and have room for error the rest of the way.

De Bruyne opened the scoring just seven minutes in, a stellar solo goal after picking the ball up near midfield from Haaland. The Belgian drove through the Arsenal defense on the counter-attack and slotted home a low shot past Aaron Ramsdale, who probably could have done better to make a save.

Kevin De Bruyne celebrates after scoring the opening goal against Arsenal.

Haaland had several big chances in the first half but John Stones made it 2-0 in the 46th minute, heading home off a free kick from De Bruyne. The goal was initially called off, but VAR found that Stones had been onside by a narrow margin, giving City a a two-goal lead heading into halftime. De Bruyne scored City's third in the 54th minute to put the game out of reach.

Defender Rob Holding netted a late consolation goal for Arsenal before Haaland's record-setting 33rd of the campaign restored City's three-goal cushion.

While Manchester City controls its own destiny, the team has a crowded schedule over the next month with two UEFA Champions League semifinal matches against Real Madrid in May in addition to the seven Premier League contests.

Arsenal has been in first first place for all but one match day since August but were held to draws in their previous three games, opening the door for Wednesday's season-shifting loss.

Premier League standings through Wednesday

Arsenal (33 games played): 75 points Manchester City (31 GP) : 73 points Newcastle United (31 GP): 59 points Manchester United (30 GP): 59 points Aston Villa (33 GP): 54 points Liverpool (32 GP): 53 points, +22 goal difference Tottenham (32 GP): 53 points, +7 GD Brighton & Hove Albion (30 GP): 49 points

Remaining Premier League schedules

Manchester City

April 30 at Fulham

May 3 vs. West Ham

May 6 vs. Leeds United

May 14 at Everton

May 21 vs. Chelsea

May 24 at Brighton

May 28 at Brentford

Arsenal

May 2 vs. Chelsea

May 7 at Newcastle United

May 14 vs. Brighton

May 20 at Nottingham Forest

May 28 vs. Wolverhampton

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Manchester City tops Arsenal: Premier League title standings, schedule