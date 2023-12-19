Manchester City cruise into Club World Cup final
The Premier League was starting to prove a challenge for Manchester City for the first time in four seasons and yet, by the Red Sea, against fellow champions from all corners of the world, they look in a class of their own.
Pep Guardiola’s team were several leagues above the reigning champions of Asia in this, the semi-final of the Fifa Club World Cup for which the European champions are the red-hot favourites to win. They must now beat an aging Brazilian Fluminense side, including the great Marcelo, now 35, on Friday in Jeddah to win the last title missing from the Guardiola years: champions of the world.
Across the Arabian peninsula, and further down the Gulf coast, there must be a chance that City’s mysterious owner, the Abu Dhabi royal Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, puts in a rare appearance in person for Friday’s final.
The three-goal margin against Urawa Red Diamonds, sixth in Japan’s J-League, and winners of the Asian Champions League, did not truly reflect the gulf in quality in this game. City took possession of the ball from the start of the game and barely gave it up after that.
The statistics said Urawa did have a single attempt on the City goal although it was hard to recall. Chiefly because they scarcely had the ball. In the heat of the Jeddah evening it was punishing for the Japanese side, homegrown with a sprinkle of European and African players.
Match details
Urawa Reds (4-5-1): Nishikawa; Sekine, Scholz, Hoibraten, Akimoto; Okubo, Ito, Yasui, Iwao, Koizumi; Kante.
Subs used: Schalk 57 (Okubo), Ogiwara 57 (Ito), Nakajima 64 (Koizumi), Linssen 64 (Kanté), Shibato 78 (Iwao)
Manchester City (4-1-3-2): Ederson; Walker, Stones, Akanji, Ake; Rodri; Nunes, Bernardo Silva, Kovacic; Foden, Grealish.
Subs used: Bobb 64 (Bernardo Silva), Álvarez 65 (Foden), Gvardiol 65 (Akanji), Phillips 77 (Rodri), Sergio Gómez 77
(Stones)
Attendance: 40,127
Referee: Mohammed Al Hoish (Saudi Arabia)
Man City through to Club World Cup final, as it happened
08:10 PM GMT
City to go for trophy No 5 in 2023
08:03 PM GMT
07:59 PM GMT
WATCH: Silva finds the bottom corner to put City 3-0 up
07:53 PM GMT
Full time: Urawa 0 Man City 3
Job done and a good night’s work by City. They are through to Friday’s Club World Cup final after easing past Urawa.
An own goal from Høibråten on the stroke of half time gave City a deserved lead. Then in the second half goals from Kovacic and Silva sealed victory and a chance at a fifth title in 2023 when they face Brazilian side Fluminense.
07:50 PM GMT
90mins: Urawa 0 Man City 3
Three minutes added on.
07:47 PM GMT
87mins: Urawa 0 Man City 3
Approaching midnight in Jeddah but still plenty of people in the crowd seeing the match out. It hasn’t been much of a contest with City far too strong for their opponents.
07:43 PM GMT
83mins: Urawa 0 Man City 3
Yellow card for Nunes after a foul on Ogiwara. From the resulting free-kick, Ake heads clear impressively.
07:40 PM GMT
80mins: Urawa 0 Man City 3
Great tackle by Ederson as he slides in to clear the ball from the onrushing Shoya.
07:38 PM GMT
77mins: Urawa 0 Man City 3
Alvarez denied by a save from Nishikawa. If not for him, City could have run up a cricket score.
More subs by City: Stones and Rodri off, Gomez and Phillips on
Urawa subs: Iwao off, Shibato on
07:33 PM GMT
73mins: Urawa 0 Man City 3
Three goals ahead but no drop in standards from City. Still pressing and applying pressure on Urawa.
Their desire to win the ball back and dominate is so impressive to watch.
07:28 PM GMT
68mins: Urawa 0 Man City 3
We have a Mexican Wave going on in the stands as City pass the ball around. The match has become a non-event.
07:26 PM GMT
63mins: Urawa 0 Man City 3
Sums up Grealish’s night. He gets a loose ball but rather than shoot, he takes too long and the Urawa players nick
More subs:
Urawa - Kante & Koizumi off, Linssen & Nakajima on
City - Foden, Silva & Akanji off, Alvarez, Gvardiol & Bobb on
07:20 PM GMT
59mins: Urawa 0 Man City 3 GOAL
City running riot now. First Nunes’ shot his saved by Nishikawa but from the rebound, Silva collects the ball and his shot beats the keeper via a deflection off Hoibraten.
Expect some subs from Guardiola soon.
07:17 PM GMT
56mins: Urawa 0 Man City 2
Nunes heads wide. Best bit of play from Grealish tonight. He goes down the outside of his man and clips a lovely cross to the back post but Nunes puts his header inexplicably wide.
Two subs by Urawa: Ito & Okubo off, Ogiwara & Schalk on
07:13 PM GMT
52mins: Urawa 0 Man City 2 GOAL
Game over. Walker breaks the Urawa backline with a through ball to Kovacic, who is running from deep. The Croatian breaks clear of the chasing defenders and lifts a shot over Nishikawa.
Urawa won’t be coming back from this.
07:11 PM GMT
50mins: Urawa 0 Man City 1
If Urawa want to get back into this game they will need to show a lot more ambition. Too often the ball has failed to stick with Kante.
07:08 PM GMT
48mins: Urawa 0 Man City 1
The pattern is set again with City in control. The ball keeps making its way wide to Grealish but the England international has been wasteful with his usage.
07:05 PM GMT
Second half: Urawa 0 Man City 1
We are back underway in Jeddah with Urawa kicking us off. Can they fight back?
06:54 PM GMT
06:48 PM GMT
45mins: Urawa 0 Man City 1 GOAL
On the stroke of half time, City break the deadlock. Positive play by Nunes, who breaks into the box. He pulls the ball back and Hoibraten puts the ball past his own keeper.
City deserve that goal but Urawa will be disappointed at the manner of how they conceded.
06:41 PM GMT
41mins: Urawa 0 Man City 0
Plenty of rotation in the City front line. Quick, sharp movement and passing in the final third but still no breakthrough.
Need to see more from the likes of Grealish and Foden.
06:39 PM GMT
38mins: Urawa 0 Man City 0
Big cheers from the locals when Erling Haaland and then Kevin De Bruyne appear on the screens - and a presidential wave from the latter
06:37 PM GMT
36mins: Urawa 0 Man City 0
City getting closer. This time Foden tests Nishikawa, who pushes the ball away for a City corner, which comes to nothing.
06:33 PM GMT
32mins: Urawa 0 Man City 0
Total City dominance. The Urawa players will have been told about this but you see it in teams facing City for the first time - the experience is utterly demoralising. After all, this team is the Asian champions.
They are used to having the ball, presumably, and they have been completely deprived of it this evening so far.
06:31 PM GMT
30mins: Urawa 0 Man City 0
Great save Nishikawa. Nunes gets into the box and drills a left footed shot which is pushed over by the Urawa keeper.
06:29 PM GMT
28mins: Urawa 0 Man City 0
Good defensive shape by Urawa but Foden breaks through after a mazy dribble. The ball then falls to Rodri, who hits a shot which is deflected wide for a corner.
From the resulting corner, Rodri has another effort at goal but the ball is blocked.
City starting to up the pressure...
06:26 PM GMT
24mins: Urawa 0 Man City 0
Booking for Akanji after hauling down Kaito. Easy decision for the referee
06:21 PM GMT
19mins: Urawa 0 Man City 0
Nearly from Silva. Lovely chipped ball over the Urawa defence by Grealish to the Portuguese, who has broken in behind. He meets the ball but his shot is easily saved.
06:15 PM GMT
15mins: Urawa 0 Man City 0
Atmosphere is pretty flat in Jeddah. Whistles from the crown when City are on the ball. Urawa have started in determined fashion, trying to hang on for as long as they can.
Silva with the latest shot on goal for City but his effort goes over the bar.
06:13 PM GMT
12mins: Urawa 0 Man City 0
First spell of possession for Urawa as they move the ball around nicely, without hurting City. They eventually lose it and City assume control again.
06:09 PM GMT
8mins: Urawa 0 Man City 0
First shot on goal from City comes from Rodri, who shoots from distance but the ball sails wide of the post.
City being very patient in the early stages here with Urawa happy to let them have the ball.
06:03 PM GMT
4mins: Urawa 0 Man City 0
Pattern already set for the match with City in control of the ball. Looks like Silva is currently the most central forward for City with Foden wide on the right.
06:00 PM GMT
Kick off: Urawa Red Diamonds vs Man City
Here we go then. City get the match started with Silva kicking off by passing back to Ederson.
05:58 PM GMT
Here come the teams
The players come out of the tunnel for the match and walk out to a light show.
A lot of empty seats at the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium.
05:54 PM GMT
A place in the final is at stake
And the winner tonight will play Brazilian side Fluminense after they beat Al-Ahly 2-0 in Monday night’s first semi-final in Jeddah.
05:50 PM GMT
'Where stadiums are built is just as important as what they look like for the match-going fan'
The King Abdullah Sport City stadium looks magnificent on television. As with a lot of the Qatar venues, however, it’s a different story for the matchday experience. It is set in the centre of acres of dusty car parks. These venues are built to look spectacular when night falls and they are lit up for the broadcast coverage. Yet there is very little around them.
If Saudi wants the experience for visitors to be different for the 2034 World Cup finals the may be something they consider. Where stadiums are built is just as important as what they look like for the match-going fan - if he/she is still a major consideration.
05:45 PM GMT
'We want to win it'
When you play the Fifa Club World Cup there is no tiredness. We are motivated to come here and play the competition.
Almost all of us never won - and as a club we never won - the Fifa Club World Cup and we want to do it.
First we have to play Urawa Red Diamonds and we will prepare well to do it.
05:38 PM GMT
'Fifa will never learn'
It is three hours ahead of UK time in Jeddah and the stadium is filling slowly. Unfortunately, as with Qatar 2022, Fifa has made the mistake of filling the void with music played way too loud, and people you’ve never heard of shouting into microphones. They’ll never learn.
Quite a lot of sky blue shirts around the ground already. Manchester City expected a lot of fans from the Gulf region to show up and it seems they have done so. A few familiar banners suggest a small number have made it from Manchester. There are a couple of hundred travelling Urawa Reds fans behind one of the goals and drumming and singing for their lives. Sadly though, they are struggling to be heard behind the Fifa wall of sound.
05:31 PM GMT
Four changes by Guardiola
The Man City boss has rotated his team after the weekend draw with Crystal Palace.
Out goes: Dias, Alvarez, Gvardiol and Lewis. In comes: Stones, Akanji, Kovacic and Nunes.
Haaland is not involved as he continues to recover from a foot problem.
05:25 PM GMT
How City booked their place at the Club World Cup
The reason we're here at the #ClubWC 🚀 pic.twitter.com/RC4ludcZf5
— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 19, 2023
05:20 PM GMT
Urawa Red Diamond team news
Urawa Red Diamonds Starting XI: Nishikawa, Ito, Hoibraten, Koizumi, Kante, Sekine, Akimoto, Iwao, Okubo, Yasui, Scholz.
Substitutes: Niekawa, Yoshida, Sakai, Iwanami, Linssen, Nakajima, Schalk, Shibato, Ogiwara, Panya, Koroki, Ohata.
05:08 PM GMT
Team news
Team news! 📣
Looks like Phil Foden as a false nine
Urawa Reds 🆚 Man City#TelegraphFootball | #ClubWC | #ManCity pic.twitter.com/g6zjQfs17Z
— Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) December 19, 2023
04:59 PM GMT
FIFA Club World Cup semi-final
Hello and welcome to coverage of Manchester City’s Club World Cup debut as they play Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds for a place in the final and a chance to claim their fifth trophy of 2023.
City earned their place in the tournament after winning the Champions League in June while Urawa won the AFC Champions League for the third time.
Pep Guardiola’s side arrived in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on the back of one win in their last six Premier League games, leaving them five points behind leaders Arsenal but Guardiola is not concerned about performances.
He said: “We prefer better results but, except the Aston Villa game, our performances were excellent. We have to improve how we finish our games, be more aware of what we have to do in certain moments but hopefully we can maintain our level of passion and desire to play at a high level with and without the ball against Urawa.”
City are strong favourites for the competition but manager Guardiola insists it is far from a foregone conclusion.
“It’s a pleasure to be here, it’s an honour,” said Guardiola. “It’s the first time Man City are here. That shows how difficult it is. We won’t take it for granted. We take it as a privilege. Of course we want to win it. It is a trophy we don’t have. We want to close a little circle, that we have won all the trophies we could do. This is the last one.
“I don’t know if we’ll have another chance. Maybe it is a once in a lifetime. It is difficult to be here. I think the players know it and we are going to try to perform well.”
City are likely to be without striker Erling Haaland, who has missed the last three games with a foot injury. Despite travelling, Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku are not expected to play as they near returns from injury.