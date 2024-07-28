Manchester City continue to build despite their 3-2 defeat to AC Milan

While Manchester City lost 3-2 to AC Milan overnight in New York they have continued to build as the 24/25 season comes into view. Results are irrelevant in pre-season. It is more important for the players to find their touch and build their fitness during City’s tour of the United States. Based on this, the champions are making strides, which were on full show against AC Milan.

A feature of Manchester City’s play when they are in full flight is their crispness when in possession. While the champions are without a plethora of key players during their pre-season tour of the United States the youngsters on display have shown they are up to speed with Pep Guardiola’s demands and style of play. Players such as Nico O’Reilly, Micah Hamilton, Maximo Perrone, Rico Lewis and Oscar Bobb have stood out at times and appear up to speed with their manager’s demands. That is one positive to take from City’s first two games of this pre-season.

Speaking following City’s loss to AC Milan the positives of the display from Manchester City weren’t lost on Rico Lewis. The England international can see the champions building into their pre-season. Speaking post-game, Rico Lewis said: “It’s pre-season; we’re trying to get back into the rhythm of winning but also the rhythm of how we play. Today was a better performance than the last game, we’re showing more composure on the ball and getting the pictures that we want to get and what we practice in training. At the end of the day, we’ve lost the game, but luckily, it’s pre-season; this is the time when you can afford to.”

Pep Guardiola saw his team’s defeat to AC Milan as a step forward.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola saw his team’s performance against AC Milan as a step forward from their display against Celtic. While it wasn’t perfect his team is continuing to take strides forward ahead of next season. Guardiola told the media post-game: “We were better than the first game, and some of the players made a step forward. It was really good in general, everyone was really good against a senior Champions League team like AC Milan. It was a step forward, no injuries, minutes in our legs, another test and now we fly to another game in a few days.”

Summary

While Manchester City’s squad that has toured the United States is missing a plethora of first-team performers the theme of City’s pre-season is to continue their preparations for the 24/25 season and continue the development of their youngsters. It has been obvious during both of City’s defeats to Celtic and AC Milan that Pep Guardiola’s side has seen both traits in spades. That is a positive sign as Manchester City seek to create even more history next season.

When the champions welcome back their full squad for the final stages of pre-season they will look to be well prepared for their arrival. That does set the scene for what lies ahead as the positives form City’s pre-season tour of the United States finally mesh with the key players of City’s squad. With that in mind City’s defeat to AC Milan and the progress made from game to game is a bonus when looking at the bigger picture of what lies ahead this season.