Manchester City considering 218-appearance Real Madrid star after Oscar Bobb and Savinho injuries

Manchester City are contemplating a late summer swoop to sign Real Madrid star Rodrygo after injuries to both Oscar Bobb and Savinho.

Pep Guardiola’s side have suffered two attacking injuries just days into the new 2024/25 campaign, with Oscar Bobb forced to undergo surgery for a fractured leg, potentially sidelining the 21-year-old until January.

The Norwegian international’s devastating injury came amid Manchester City’s club-record sale of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid, and before summer signing Savinho was forced off against Chelsea with a suspected knee injury.

Savinho was replaced at half-time during his Premier League debut against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, as Manchester City started their title defence with a 0-2 victory, after goals from Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic.

Manchester City are exploring two transfer deals before the close of the summer window, with plans to bring in a forward and midfielder, including the possibility of a shock Etihad Stadium return for Ilkay Gundogan.

The former Germany international could re-sign for the Sky Blues on a free transfer, after Barcelona took the decision to allow the 33-year-old to leave after just one season at the Camp Nou.

Manchester City’s forward addition could also reportedly come from La Liga, after Football Insider claimed that Etihad bosses were eyeing a potential late move for Real Madrid and Brazil winger Rodrygo.

The 23-year-old is ‘on City’s radar’ following injuries to both Bobb and Savinho, although it would be a ‘surprise’ for Manchester City to make a move for the player this late in the window.

Rodrygo, who is contracted at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2029, has been directly involved in 96 goals in 218 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Rodrygo scored against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals last season, and the Brazilian’s future has been thrown into doubt following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe this summer.