Manchester City complete £42m Kalvin Phillips signing from Leeds United

Kalvin Phillips at Brentford - Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Manchester City have continued a busy transfer window with the confirmation that Kalvin Phillips has signed a six-year contract with the club.

The England international midfielder finally completed a transfer from Leeds, which will cost an initial £42 million plus add-ons, with Pep Guardiola’s champions.

The clubs had agreed terms two weeks ago and Phillips come to personal terms with City last week.

But, after being on holiday following summer international duty, the 26-year-old was only able to undergo his medical over the weekend.

And Phillips revealed how his first inter-action with Guardiola, after a draw at Elland Road two seasons ago, left its mark.

“It was at Elland Road, a wet night at Elland Road and we drew 1-1 against City in a big game,” said Phillips.

We are delighted to announce the signing of @Kalvinphillips on a six-year deal 🤩



Welcome, Kalvin! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/3fNJthPNIL — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 4, 2022

“It was the first big game against City that we had played. We went around shaking everyone’s hands, I didn’t really say too much to them because I was too speechless to say anything because they are all big stars.

“Pep came over as well and shook my hand and I was just smiling. It was an amazing moment. To be here now and managed by Pep is one of the things I have always aimed for.

“I think I am going to learn a lot from not just Pep but the whole team, even the good players that are playing in my position.

“That is one of the main things why I joined here; to be coached by Pep and to work with all of the stars in the team, integrate with them well, learn a lot of new things and excel my game even more.”

Story continues

The announcement of Phillips’ arrival came on the morning that City completed the £45 million sale of Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal; with talks proceeding over Raheem Sterling’s proposed move to Chelsea.

City struck early in the window with, arguably, the most high-profile signing of the summer to date, Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

And they will also welcome Argentina international Julian Alvarez to their first team squad this month, with the 22-year-old having signed from River Plate in January, before being loaned back.

Now, Guardiola has also significantly improved his midfield department, a necessary move after veteran Fernandinho returned to Brazil.

Rodri has established himself as the first-choice holding midfielder in Guardiola’s championship squad.

But Phillips offers Guardiola depth and options as he plans for the new season and a bid for what would be his and City’s fifth league title in six seasons.

“It is a good feeling to get everything sorted and I am officially a Manchester City player which I am really happy about,” added Phillips.

“I think over the past few years at Leeds I have done really well and obviously got into the England squad and did really well there.

“I am very appreciative of what I have done at Leeds and everyone I have been around, so I just want to test myself in the next step with good players with an unbelievable work ethic and an unbelievable manager as well.”