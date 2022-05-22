Manchester City to celebrate latest title with open-top bus parade on Monday

Manchester City will celebrate their dramatic Premier League title win with an open-top bus parade on Monday.

With the title slipping out of their grasp, Pep Guardiola’s overcame a two-goal deficit to beat Aston Villa 3-2 and pip Liverpool to the crown, wrapping up a fourth league win in five years.

Super substitute Ilkay Gundogan completed his brace after Rodri had levelled on Sunday afternoon and City will celebrate with their fans in Manchester on Monday.

Rodri was on target for City in their title-clinching match (John Walton/PA)

The club have revealed they will host an open-top bus parade in the city centre, concluding with a stage show at Beetham Tower on Deansgate.

Ahead of lifting the Premier League trophy, departing City skipper Fernandinho said: “To finish my nine years at City by winning my fifth Premier League title is a dream come true.

“This squad is genuinely special. The togetherness of the players is like nothing I have experienced before.

“These guys are my brothers, which makes winning the title even more special.

In recognition of his nine years at the Club, @fernandinho was presented with a mosaic inspired by his goal in our 7-2 victory over Stoke City in 2017, which won the Club’s Goal of the Season award for 2017/18 💙#ManCity — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2022

“I am leaving this summer, but I am very confident City will be successful again in the future.

“This club is fantastic and so are our fans, who have been with us every step of the way.

“Without them by our side, there is no way we can do what we have done these past five seasons. We have felt their energy and it has driven us on.”