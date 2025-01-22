Manchester City bring Brazil star Kerolin to WSL in transfer coup

Kerolin has 45 caps for Brazil and became the first South American to be named the NWSL’s MVP in 2023. Photograph: Manchester City/Declan Lloyd/Manchester City FC

Manchester City have signed Kerolin on a three-and-a-half-year deal after the sought-after Brazilian’s contract with North Carolina Courage ran out.

The 25-year-old, who has 45 caps for Brazil, won the Challenge Cup in 2023 with the Courage and became the first player from South America to be named the NWSL’s most valuable player (MVP) in the same year.

“I’m so excited to be here,” she said. “I think there were a lot of reasons why I chose City and one of those was to play in the Champions League. I think the players [in the WSL] are really technical and the team is compact. I want to be better, to learn different things and to come here to be challenged, also play against the defenders who will play in the next World Cup in Brazil in 2027.”

Kerolin, who won a silver medal with Brazil at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, is City’s third January signing as they look to alleviate an injury crisis that has stalled their WSL campaign.

Two key forwards, Lauren Hemp and Khadija Shaw, are out injured. Hemp has had knee surgery and Shaw is yet to make her return to action following a lower leg injury, although is said to be close. Despite their absences, they have the most WSL assists (Hemp) and goals (Shaw) this season. In addition the England defender Alex Greenwood will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ACL injury before Christmas.

Without the influential trio, Gareth Taylor’s side have lost three of their last four WSL games, leaving them fourth and nine points behind league leaders Chelsea at the halfway point of the season.

German defender Rebecca Knaak, who scored her first goal for her new team in a 4-2 loss to Manchester United on Sunday, has been recruited from Swedish side Rosengard to help counteract the loss of the influential Greenwood and fellow centre-back Alanna Kennedy, who has joined NWSL side Angel City. City have also signed 20-year-old Japan Under-20 midfielder Aemu Oyama from Tokyo Verdy Beleza.

The deal for Kerolin moves Chloe Kelly one step closer to the exit door. The England forward has fallen out of favour at City and is believed to be keen on a move to increase her chances of making the England squad for the Euros in the summer.

Manchester City Women director of football, Therese Sjogran, said: “Kerolin comes to Manchester City with a wealth of experience under her belt at just 25, as a fully-fledged international, an Olympian, and MVP, with a real desire and hunger to take her game to the next level.”