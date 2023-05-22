Ilkay Gundogan of Manchester City lifts the Premier League trophy with his team behind - Manchester City are brilliant – but we all need answers to the 115 questions hanging over them - Getty Images/Michael Regan

There was a pitch invasion at the final whistle at the Etihad Stadium which left Manchester City open to a cheap joke. After all, how can they expect their fans to follow the rules if the club itself has not? Allegedly.

Absolutely nothing is proven against City and it is understandably extremely upsetting for them and their fans that so many appear to have pre-judged them when it comes to the 115 charges brought by the Premier League for allegedly inaccurately reporting their finances over a nine-year period up to 2018.

Whatever happened, they say, to innocent until proven guilty?

City vehemently deny the charges and welcomed the Premier League inquiry as they are adamant they will be cleared. But unfortunately there was that cloud over the gloriously blue sky above the stadium as they celebrated a fifth Premier League title in six seasons.

“Yes, but…” will preface too many conversations and partisan judgements when it comes to interpreting what it means.

On the pitch Pep Guardiola’s supremely-gifted, brilliantly-coached, incredibly hard-working team recorded a 24th game without defeat as they rounded on the sad basket case that is Chelsea.



And they did so with only two players – Kyle Walker and Manuel Akanji – who started the remarkable Champions League semi-final demolition of Real Madrid which was arguably the single most impressive performance from an English team in that august competition. Ever.

The only goal against Chelsea, the 100th at the Etihad this season in the final match here of the campaign, was scored by a World Cup winner with Argentina, Julian Alvarez, who finds his way into the team largely blocked by a certain Erling Haaland.

Their strength and quality is mind-blowing. As is their future. Cole Palmer, who was outstanding, Rico Lewis and Phil Foden – all academy products – started and shone.

The contrast in City and Chelsea’s recent fortunes shows that it is not just about spending vast sums of money but about spending it well. In 2016-17 Chelsea won their fifth and final league title under Roman Abramovich and that return in 19 years of the Russian billionaire’s ownership, albeit hugely augmented by two Champions League, is beginning to look relatively meagre in comparison to what Guardiola is achieving.

That campaign was also Guardiola’s first at City and first in England, when the brainless taunt of ‘Fraudiola’ was used against him. How stupid that now looks for a manager who has transformed the game and raised the standards.



Only once in the seasons since then have City not finished first, and on that occasion Liverpool had to win 26 of their first 27 league games to break them.

Where will we be in two years’ time? City will quite possibly – quite probably - have won another two league titles, maybe even a Treble, a Champions League or two and will have ended the debate as to whether they or Manchester United are the greatest of the Premier League era.

In two years’ time though there is another big question that may not yet have been resolved and that is that cloud hanging over them: The resolution of the Premier League inquiry.

Two years – some say it could be as many as four – is the optimistic estimate as to when the inquiry will be concluded and we will know whether City are guilty or innocent. We will know whether there will permanently be an asterisk next to their achievements or this has all been a terrible and unjust slur.

Before then it makes it more difficult to report on City – which is hardly a concern for due process but is when it comes to writing about them. How often, while describing the skills of Kevin De Bruyne or the goal rush of Haaland should the backdrop of the charges be mentioned? It seems unfair to constantly talk about them – after all they remain allegations and are not proven – but neither can they be completely ignored.

The accusation is that City want to kick this can down the road

The drawn-out timeframe does not help and while it is City’s prerogative to make sure they are treated fairly, the revelations within hours of the Real victory that they are mounting a legal challenge – one based on the involvement of an Arsenal-supporting barrister and also the validity of changes to Premier League rules – make it even more uncomfortable.

It has inevitably led to the accusation that City want to kick this can as far down the road as possible and are therefore exhausting every legal avenue possible. Again that is their right, but it does not help those allegations go away or clear the sky.

Of course it is not fair on the fans and it is not fair on Guardiola, who is undoubtedly a genius of a coach who makes good players great. There are no financial charges against this City side or their manager, but there are plenty against the club that brought them to this point.

There is also the point that maybe even the system that has led to the charges is wrong. Going back to Abramovich, he was allowed to plough hundreds of millions, unfettered, into Chelsea before the financial rules were tightened up. He supported that move – partly because he believed it would slow down City as he knew their Abu Dhabi owners were not going away and sovereign wealth is challenging even for a billionaire oligarch.

But the rules are the rules and clubs sign up to them. Some motorists may not like to have to drive at 20mph in a zone that was previously 30mph, but if they exceed the speed limit they will be prosecuted.

Eventually the pitch was cleared and the joyous trophy presentation – from Premier League chief executive Richard Masters, which felt a little surreal – took place with the fans staying behind to bask in the sun and the glory.

City should want this expedited as quickly as possible although they will argue that it is more important they are treated justly. There is too much at stake. But until then there will be the cheap jokes, the innuendo, the confusion, the asterisk (for many) and that cloud for, it seems, at least two more years.

