Manchester City board member rubbishes Guardiola to Juventus rumour

Manchester City board member Alberto Galassi has rubbished rumours that Pep Guardiola is set to become the manager of Italian champions Juventus.

The City boss has been linked with the Old Lady following the departure of manager Massimiliano Allegri after five seasons in charge of the club, a spell which saw the 51-year-old win five consecutive Serie A titles.

For all of his domestic success, Allegri failed to win the Champions League - despite reaching the final in 2015 and 2017 - something Guardiola managed twice during his time with Barcelona.

But City board member Galassi said: “Guardiola wants to stay.”

He explained: “A club like Juventus would not have allowed such news to come out like this. Manchester City could not have been left out without knowing and being advised.

"It is unbelievable that the media pursue these kind of rumours. This is ridiculous. Guardiola wants to stay.

"He is a great professional and he can't believe his words are not listened to. He does not want to leave. Therefore, the problem does not exist because the whole matter does not exist.

"We laughed at these rumours, and we realised that this whole issue had become ridiculous."

Manchester City finished the Premier League season as champions, completing unprecedented English domestic treble by also winning the League and FA Cups.





