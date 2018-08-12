Manchester City outclass Arsenal in Emery's first match in charge

New Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been reminded of the size of the task on his hands as he saw the his side blown away by Manchester City 2-0.

Arsenal fans gave their first new manager in 22 years a raucous reception as the match kicked off but it quickly became apparent that City were intent on spoiling the party.

City utterly dominated the match and Pep Guardiola’s men were much better value for the win than the 2-0 scoreline suggests.

It was remarkable they only had Raheem Sterling’s 50th Premier League goal to show for their first-half efforts, but they put the game to bed when Bernardo Silva doubled their lead on the hour mark.

Arsenal’s forward line struggled to get on the same wavelength with final passes and through balls frequently going astray. Meanwhile, a new-look defence was left exposed all match and their ineffective attempts to play out from the back were met with cheers when they reverted to long goal kicks.

Food for thought: Unai Emery’s saw his charges struggle

Petr Cech, starting in goal ahead of new signing Brend Leno, was called into early action twice when he was forced to deal with a dangerous Kyle Walker cross before he blocked a powerful Raheem Sterling shot at the near post.

But it took City just over 10 minutes to find the opener, and they were helped by more poor Arsenal defending.

Sterling received the ball on the left, skipped inside past some ineffective tackles from Hector Bellerin and Matteo Gendouzi before the England winger buried the ball past Cech’s left for his 50th Premier League goal.

City were then almost gifted a comedic second when Cech’s attempted pass to Mustafi rolled past his post and out for a corner.

It took a double save from Cech to keep Arsenal in the match, first saving a Riyad Mahrez free kick and then deflecting Aymeric Laporte’s follow up out for a corner.

City were on another level with the Gunners’ defence at sixes and sevens and it was only City’s own wastefulness that kept the score at 1-0 as first Aguero and then Mahrez put attempts wide.

The second half started in much the same fashion and Aguero had the first chance when he saw his shot deflected out for a corner. Arsenal substitute Alexandre Lacazette then went close for the hosts.

Raheem Sterling gave Man City the lead

Aguero should have buried the match when Gendouzi missed a bouncing ball in his own half, allowing the Argentine to bear down on Cech’s goal but his one-on-one effort was saved.

He wasn’t made to pay for his miss however, as City doubled their lead just a minute later.

Benjamin Mendy burst down City’s left and picked out Bernardo Silva on the penalty spot, and the winger arrowed a first-time finish into the top corner.

That goal took the sting out of the match; and although Arsenal did manage to get the ball in to Ederson’s net twice, both Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng and Mesut Ozil’s attempts were correctly ruled out for offside.

The result is a sobering one for Arsenal following their pre-season optimism, but next week won’t be any easier as they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea.



